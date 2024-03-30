Club: Already a dozen applications for future PSG stadium

In search of 50 hectares of land to build its future stadium, PSG requested help from the Ile-de-France region, which has already received a dozen applications.

A month after a notable media outing by Nasser al-Khelafi, who announced on February 8 that he wanted “move” At the Parc des Princes, PSG went on to formalize its desire to build a new enclosure elsewhere, following Paris Town Hall’s refusal to sell the stadium.

As announced this Friday by Le Parisien, PSG sent a letter on March 11 to the President of the Commission of Inquiry for the Environmental Master Plan of the Ile-de-France region (SDRIF-E), to confirm its desire to build a new stadium. Within 20 km radius of the capital. The SDRIF-E is a road map of the region for the development of its region till 2040 and a public inquiry was under way till March 16. It is for this reason that PSG sent their letter on March 11. And this is the reason why the president of the region Valéry Pacres asked the interested municipalities to come forward before March 16.

Joinville track rejected, Saint-Germain-en-Laye mayor not interested

According to France Blue Paris, the Île-de-France region has already received a dozen spontaneous applications from interested cities. Municipalities are located almost everywhere in Île-de-France and all have “qualities”, said a source consulted by radio. While several municipalities have publicly expressed their desire to host a future PSG stadium, no suitors have emerged for the moment, according to Le Parisien.

Montigny-le-Bretonneux (Yvelines), Aulnay-sous-Bois (Seine-Saint-Denis) and Gonesse (Val-d’Oise), for example, are among the towns of interest. The Joinville-le-Pont track (Val-de-Marne) was rejected according to the regional daily because it would not meet the specifications when the mayor of Saint-Germain-en-Laye, Arnaud Pericard, learned that it was not of interest to his city. There are not enough transport options in his view. An elected official would also fear a traffic nuisance for its residents.