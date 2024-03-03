Sheinbaum asks Trump and Biden to avoid bringing Mexico into US election debate Elections in Mexico 2024, Live | Mexican Election 2024

Alvarez Menez: “From today, Mexico will recognize me”

The presidential candidate of the Movimiento Ciudadano, Jorge Alvarez Menez, has launched his campaign in Lagos de Moreno, a city located in Altos de Jalisco, where violence has not stopped tormenting the population. Without moving forward in time, five bodies were found lying in a ravine this Friday. The Orange candidate, who at best polled 6% of the voter turnout, admitted that few people in the city really knew him. “They never saw the billboard or the mayonnaise shirt, because they didn’t have to, the campaign starts today,” he said. “In 90 days I will turn the presidential campaign around, play fair, play straight. Starting today, Mexico is going to recognize me.”

Álvarez Maynez’s speech focused on praising Jalisco, which along with Nuevo León are the only states governed by the Orange Party. He has also emphasized the need to protect children, attacked his rivals and lamented that “old politics” had spent public resources on campaigning.

“I accept the responsibility to start the peace of Mexico in six years, to end impunity in this country, to end the violence against girls, boys and women. I accept that responsibility because no one forced me to be a presidential candidate,” he told other candidates. Launched surrounded who will compete for positions at the federal and state levels. The event, much less populated than its rivals, took place in the city’s Zocalo, where hundreds gathered with their flags and orange T-shirts.