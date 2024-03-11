Best female or black

The new season of Trump Show has started. In his years as the head of the reality television program ‘The Apprentice’, the now-indebted and condemned businessman has started casting. With the nomination assured, the former president is already looking for number two, after fending off a pesky race from Nikki Haley in the primaries this past Super Tuesday.

Donald Trump has made it clear in many interviews and speeches There is one requirement that takes precedence over all others: loyalty. On this occasion, Trump does not want a ‘number two’ who, if he had to choose between him and the law, would choose the latter, as Mike Pence did in the terrible hours of the robbery in the Capitol in 2021, when he decided that it was the former vote. shall not prevent certification of results.

Trump, talented and personable, thrives in the role of director and reality television show host, as he did during 14 seasons of “The Apprentice” on NBC. At the Political Action Congress in Washington last month, Trump spent a good portion of his speech tossing out names to the audience to see who would get the most applause, taking mental notes, gauging enthusiasm levels. Pageants like Miss Universe, whose franchise was also owned by Trump until 2015.

At the same political conference, organizers polled attendees on who would be the best options from a long list of 17. There were two winners with 15% of the total vote: the governor of South Dakota, Christie Noemand businessman and former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy. Both, like the rest of the major candidates, have declared blind obedience to Trump.

But they both have their problems. The New York Post and other similar tabloids have reported that Noim’s marriage ended because she had an affair with Trump adviser Corey Lewandowski, who was involved in contacts with Russia during the 2016 campaign. Ramaswamy, for his part, may have been a stray bullet. . He is only 38 years old, has never been in politics, his ego seems to be losing him and is given to odd accents, gaffes and conspiracy theories.

However, both have something going for them. The Trump campaign is aware of the polls Joe Biden is more popular among ethnic minorities and women, particularly for his support for lifting restrictions on abortion. Noem is a woman and Ramaswamy is of Indian parentage.

Despite his denunciations of political correctness, the names the Trump campaign is considering and which have been leaked to the media are almost all black — Representative Byron Donalds of Florida, Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina, doctor and former Housing Secretary Ben Carson — or Women – Representative Alice Stefanik of New York, her colleague from Georgia Marjorie Taylor Green, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders of Arkansas, the perennial candidate who never won in Kari Lake, Arizona – with a few exceptions.

Not a good year for white, middle-aged people sitting on Capitol Hill. Competition is tough. Those who wish to file for candidacy – Senators Marco Rubio either Josh Holley– They have also decided to wear Trump-like dresses, red ties and blue suits. This is what he looked like in his State of the Union address on Thursday.

Perhaps the one that has put in the most effort in the fashion department Marjorie Taylor Greenwho appeared at the Capitol wearing a red hat like Trump usually wears in his most joyous moments, a jacket of the same color and several pins with the former president’s name and slogans endorsing his candidacy.

Many sacrifices are being made in the name of Trump, not just aesthetic ones. Senator Tim Scott, the first black man in South Carolina, ends a long bachelor life to commit to a new girlfriend. He did it just as he ended his presidential campaign and supported Trump, who celebrated the wedding: “We never thought he would do this!” He said smiling.

Scott also sacrificed friendship, as he entered the Senate because he was appointed. Nikki Haley, which he did not endorse. Today she has been defeated by Trump, who has given rise to an unusual case of a failed candidate who refused to close ranks behind the winner because of the personal attacks he devoted to her: he called her “bird brain” and mocked her that her husband had left her. given, when in fact he is on military service in Africa.

Trump redeemed the opposition

However, anything is possible in Washington’s power games. Which has caused the most political controversy so far J.D. Vance, 39, who became famous for making millions in technological investments and writing a book (titled ‘Hillbilly: A Rural Elegy’, published in Spain Duesto) about the reasons for embracing populism in the rural world of the United States. When Vance published the book in 2016, he lambasted Trump, declaring him racist, intolerant and an enemy of democracy. In 2022 he decided to run for the Senate in Ohio, renouncing his past, bowing to Trump and asking for his forgiveness. Trump, magnanimously, acquitted him and today he remains one of the most Trumpist voices in a Capitol full of Trumpists. It will also be said that it is More Trumpists than Trump: No aid to Ukraine, no condemnation of Russia, no support for NATO, no regularization of immigrants, no talks with Democrats, everything for America within its borders. However, the Trumpist base is not as docile as the boss, and in an informal poll conducted among conservative congressmen in Washington, Vance came in 13th out of 14 possible candidates.

Another YouGov poll published on March 4 shows that a majority, 62%, of Republicans and conservative-leaning independents want the Florida governor as vice president. Ron DeSantis, who supported Trump after withdrawing from the primaries, but with a small mouthful and without much emphasis. In the long campaign, Trump left no stone unturned for his height, his charisma, his wife’s looks, etc.

Behind DeSantis is a senator from Texas, Ted CruzFormer Secretary of Housing, Ben Carson, and former presidential candidate Ramaswamy, with 58%, 57%, and 52% approval, respectively.

Among the more unusual choices is former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, seventh with 46% approval, followed by independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., with 44% support.

Biden, for his part, retains Kamala Harris as a lieutenant, a position of great power given Biden’s advanced age, 81, and the possibility of a full-term presidential transition. Trump is 77 years old and is the second oldest candidate to seek the presidency after Biden.

In the United States, the process of choosing a candidate usually takes place in the months leading up to the presidential election, which is held in November every four years. A presidential candidate, once he has secured his party’s nomination, usually chooses his vice presidential running mate. The election can be announced at any time before the party’s national convention, this time in mid-July in Milwaukee.

In that Congress, both the presidential candidate and his chosen number two will be praised.

Throughout US history, a total of 14 vice presidents have later become president. Eight of them for the death of his predecessor, and one, Gerald Ford, for the resignation of Richard Nixon.