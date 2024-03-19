USA

A teenager is still unconscious after a fight near a St. Louis high school, family says

(CNN) — The family of Kelly Gaine, the Missouri girl who was critically injured during a fight near St. Louis High School 10 days ago, said Monday that she suffered a fractured skull and was unconscious.

“The full extent of Kylie’s injuries and prognosis for recovery cannot be determined until, by God’s grace, she regains consciousness,” attorney Brian Kemmerer, a spokesman for Gann’s family, said in a statement.

Video shows a 16-year-old girl being punched during a fight near Hazelwood East High School on March 8.

In the video, Gaine can be seen being pushed to the ground and hit in the head by another teenage girl. In the video, his head is seen repeatedly hitting the concrete pavement.

It is unclear what caused the altercation and police have not publicly identified those involved. But the viral video is related to the investigation, police spokeswoman Vera Clay wrote in an email last week.

Last week, the St. Louis County Police Department wrote in a Facebook post that a 15-year-old girl suspect was arrested on March 9 and is being held in St. Louis County Family Court on assault charges.

Gaine’s family said there would be no retaliation against anyone who may or may not have been involved in the incident, Camerer said.

“While the family would like to finally see justice served by the legal system, their focus at this time is fully devoted to Kelly’s recovery,” Kemmerer said.

Gaine is a student at Hazelwood East High School, he said. The day after the altercation, the Hazelwood school district said “every time children are hurt it’s a tragedy.”

“Bullying and fighting in the community is an issue for which we must all take responsibility and work toward solutions for the sake of our children,” the district said in a March 9 Facebook post.

A GoFundMe page was created in the name of Gaine and his family.

— CNN’s Steve Almasi, Amy Simonson, Jennifer Feldman, Amanda Jackson and Raja Razak contributed to this report.

