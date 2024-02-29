USA

Texas Law SB 4: Judge Grants Petition to Suspend Anti-Immigrant Law

Photo of Admin Admin1 hour ago
0 57 3 minutes read

Austin, Texas. A district judge granted a request to suspend the implementation of SB 4, a Texas law that allowed state authorities to make arrests against immigrants, according to documents in their possession. Univision Austin.

Originally, the law was supposed to go into effect on March 5, 2024, and was approved by the Texas Capitol in 2023.

Texas is expected to appeal the decision and the case will be elevated to the US Fifth Circuit, where there are disputed cases on the border between the Lone Star State and the federal government, such as Boise’s floating ‘wall’.

After passing through the US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, it is possible that the law will reach the Supreme Court, Judge David Ezra speculated during a hearing on February 15.

What is the federal government arguing against the state of Texas on SB 4?

In challenging SB 4, the Justice Department and civic organizations argued that the federal government had exclusive authority to regulate the admission and deportation of noncitizens.

“Immigration, foreign relations and international border control” are federal interests, says the document with which they filed a permanent application for the suspension order.

In addition, the US government maintains that the SB 4 law could harm its relations with Mexico, as it seeks to deport migrants by state judges regardless of whether the country accepts them.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has already spoken out against the move, alleging that Governor Abbott encouraged it as he seeks to become vice president for next November’s elections.

Another argument against SB 4 was that it would violate the United States’ Foreign Commerce Clause, which considers the movement of persons, and in court precedents, to be the crossing of immigrants across borders, as this affects commerce.

“Therefore, states cannot control the movement of non-citizens across international borders,” the federal government said.

What measures does the SB 4 law provide for immigrants in Texas?

SB 4 contemplates serious felonies, for which people can spend 2 to 20 years in prison.

“The state of Texas says it’s going to take people to Mexico. It’s going to leave them in Mexico. And if people refuse at that point, say, ‘I don’t want to be deported under Texas law,’ Texas says, well, we’ll give you 20 going to serve a year in prison,” explained David Donatti, an accompanying attorney. The ACLU of the state outside the February 15 hearing.

With SB 4, judges in the state of Texas can issue removal orders.

Arrests of immigrants by city police, county sheriffs or Texas Department of Public Safety officials would make these authorities act as if they were the Customs and Border Protection agency, which is federal.

Previous court cases have already determined that these functions of arresting immigrants for their status and deporting them should fall under the federal government.

The ACLU and civil rights organizations have noted that SB 4 could also lead to discrimination, as it opens the door to arresting people suspected of being immigrants.

It may interest you:

1/9

Dozens of activists protest in front of the Capitol as part of the ‘We Are All Texas’ caravan from California to protest the SB 4 bill that would criminalize undocumented immigrants in the state.

2/9

A convoy of dozens of protesters arrived at the Texas Capitol from California this morning.

deposit: Francesca Castillo

3/9

Representatives of humanitarian and pro-immigrant organizations led the delegation which visited states such as California, Arizona and New Mexico.

deposit: Francesca Castillo

Swipe here to continue with the gallery

4/9

The convoy left San Diego, California on December 1 and arrived at the Capitol today, where they demanded Texas Governor Greg Abbott veto a bill that attacks undocumented immigrants.

deposit: Francesca Castillo

5/9

“The ‘We All Texas’ caravan stands as a symbol of unwavering support for our immigrant brothers and sisters. We will not allow racism to divide our great Texas family.

deposit: Francesca Castillo

6/9

“We fight together for a Texas that celebrates the richness of its diverse roots and rejects discrimination of any kind,” the statement read.

deposit: Francesca Castillo

Swipe here to continue with the gallery

7/9

Although several organizations are preparing to call for his challenge, the Texas governor is expected to sign SB-4 into law any time soon.

deposit: Francesca Castillo

8/9

The proposal echoes many of the rules that already exist in Texas, but with higher penalties.

deposit: Francesca Castillo

9/9

For example, someone who transports an undocumented immigrant to “encourage” or “induce” them to stay in the country could be considered human trafficking, which was already “extensively” written to cover a variety of behaviors, he said. Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).

deposit: Francesca Castillo

Source link

Photo of Admin Admin1 hour ago
0 57 3 minutes read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

Consequences of remote work: Companies will start offering etiquette classes

January 27, 2024

Inside the Facebook profile of a migrant smuggler

January 28, 2024

FBI Director Warns Chinese Hackers Are Preparing to “Wreak Chaos” in US

4 weeks ago

The binational race will cause lane closures on the Paso del Norte Bridge

2 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button