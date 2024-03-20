She found a vial of human blood in her shin order

Read time: 2 min – Appeared on Gizmodo

It’s no longer news that blood stains on Sheen’s clothes, known for his bargains: several media outlets have noted that the company’s low prices are the result of forced labor. But the fact that someone literally got blood in their package is probably news.

In several videos that have been viewed millions of times, TikTok user Anna Marie says that in addition to the dress she ordered, she received an unlabeled vial filled with human blood, possibly from a drug lab. Analyzes. She also found a can of Goya brand red beans there, as reported by the Gizmodo website.

@anna_200.1 just ordered clothes from SHEIN and the package came with an unknown human blood sample #foryoupage #fyp #shein #sheinhorrorstories #cdc #biohazard ♬ Original Voice – Anna Marie

With a bit of bad luck, the can could damage the vial and expose it to blood—that’s what the customer feared. So she decided to find out where these samples came from and documented her research on TikTok.

A ball of mystery and blood

First, Anna Marie contacted Shane customer service, who directed her to a factory manager in Los Angeles. He assured them that, as evidenced by the pictures taken by the camera, there was no vial of blood or beans in the package at the time of packaging.

So she continued to look for clues, including the local sheriff, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and Exact Science, the lab where the vial was found to have come from.

It was important for Anna Marie to clarify the origin of the blood sample to rule out a risk to her health. To her great relief, she was able to see with the help of the logistics company that delivered it, FedEx, that there was no danger from the blood.

On TikTok, she said: “This is just blood from someone’s cancer screening. It’s not a person with hepatitis, AIDS or anything else, but it’s still another person’s blood. I don’t want to touch it.” However, the customer did not know how the vial ended up there.

The gist of the story? Anna Marie no longer unpacks her Sheen orders without wearing gloves and recommends everyone do the same.