AMD announces FSR 3.1 and explains key improvements

Please note that this is just an announcement at the moment: there are no games that officially support FSR 3.1 yet. Ratchet and Clank – A Rift Apart serves to illustrate the point. So, first of all, it is a question of working on image stability so that details are not lost and so that the result is more pleasant: tingling on moving characters was especially unpleasant. So ghosting should also be a thing of the past and that is better.

Additionally, AMD emphasizes the possibility of decoupling FSR 3.1 and frame generation. The idea here is to authorize the application of AMD’s frame generation to other upscaling techniques such as DLSS/DLSS2 or XeSS. To see if this really interests the developers and, of course, how to translate this image.

Finally, AMD reminds that 40 games “ is or will be » Stamped FSR 3. Unfortunately, not sure if the argument is likely to reassure the public: at the same time, NVIDIA is increasing advertising with its DLSS « Now available in over 400 games and apps ” It’s not all DLSS 3/3.5, but the gap between the two competitors isn’t closing.