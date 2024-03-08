Technology

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2: The long-awaited free update is here, here are all the reasons to replay one of the best video games of 2023

Game news Marvel's Spider-Man 2: The long-awaited free update is here, here are all the reasons to replay one of the best video games of 2023

PS5 star game of 2023 keeps getting updated. On the program: a new game +, new features and new costumes.

Spider Spidey climbs the drain

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 delighted gamers with the PS5 last October, and many fans hoped the studio would rely on their overwhelming feedback to improve the title. And that’s exactly what Insomniac Games does! While the group has been in the news lately, affected by a wave of layoffs at PlayStation Studios, they have something important for gamers. As mentioned in our previous news, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 update is finally available!

This update 1.002 brings New Game+, the possibility to replay missions, the possibility to change the time of day, new costumes and new accessibility features (screen reading, audio description, among others).. “We hope you enjoy our accessibility features, whether you’re playing Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 for the first time or returning to experience New Game+.says Insomniac Games accessibility design researcher Sam Scheffel Official press release.

Watch Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 at Carrefour

Here comes the rain, Spidey… the weather changes!

As Insomniac promised, new styles have been integrated for some of Peter’s costumes (some of which can be unlocked via New Game+). The studio also added “Marvel Hellfire Gala” costumes for both Peter and Miles.. Peter therefore wears a costume designed by Russell Dotterman, and Miles wears a variation of Bernard Chang’s “Hellfire Gala” cover from Miles Morales: Spider-Man issue 8.

You’ll want to show off this look as much as possible with our photo mode updates. (…). Once you’ve finished the story you’ll also be able to change the time of day, allowing you to take great photos in photo mode with the right lighting. Don’t forget to share them with us on social media!” communicates with the studio. In addition, Insomniac offers two additional paid outfits called Fly N’ Fresh. The money raised will go to the GameHeads Association, which sets up an educational program aimed at youth from modest backgrounds who aspire to join the video game industry.

About Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2: Even crazier than the best Marvel movies?

The Complete Guide to Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Spider-Bots Marvel’s Spider-Man 2: All 42 Spider-Bots locations in the game

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Lurker Cache: How to unlock them to get a special attack?

