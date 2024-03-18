Shawn Mendes rocks the headlines in Rio and unveils new album

Shawn Mendes Ready to take the stage – and the studio.

“It’s been a really long time since I’ve played live and I’m so excited to share that I’ll be headlining Rock in Rio on September 22nd,” the singer revealed via Instagram on Thursday, March 7. Being on stage and seeing you in person is great! »

Mendes, 25, continued to express his excitement for his upcoming concert and revealed that he is also working on brand new music.

“I’m also working on a new album and can’t wait to play these new songs live for you. See you there,” he shared. “I Love You!!!!”

Rock in Rio 2024 takes place on Friday, September 13 and continues through Sunday, September 22 at the Parque Olimpico do Rio de Janeiro in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Besides Mendes, other actors like Katy Perry, Charlie Puth And Travis Scott done

The music festival will mark the second time in the past year that Mendes has taken the stage. He also played a duet with his friend Niall Horan Friday, March 1, during the Feast of Horan Shows: Live on Tour at the OVO Arena in Wembley, London. The duo performed an acoustic version of Mendes’ hit single “Treat You Better” from Mendes’ second studio album, the light. Meanwhile, he also made a short appearance Ed Sheeranit is A visit to mathematics Stop in June 2023.

Mendis himself has not toured since Wonder: Around the World In 2022. He started in late June 2022, but postponed it for three weeks shortly after so he could focus on his mental health. He eventually canceled the rest of the tour entirely to focus on his mental health.

“I started this tour excited to be able to start playing live again after a long break due to the pandemic, but the reality is that I was completely unprepared for the rigors of touring after this period of “absence”. via Instagram. “More talk with my team After doing and working with an incredible group of healthcare professionals, it became clear that I needed to take time off that I had never personally taken, ground myself, and come back stronger.