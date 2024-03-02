A playful response to the brand

The American rapper was photographed in Paris, dressed head to toe in the French brand. It is enough to react to the brand on social networks.

Fashion week often becomes synonymous with sensationalism, especially among celebrities who use fashion week to pull out all the stops. This was the case for Kanye West, who was photographed with Bianca Sensori’s tees leaving a Parisian hotel on September 28. If her partner opted for a long black leather coat that she seemed to be wearing next to her skin, the American rapper opted for an all-black look: a hooded jacket and black pants with reflective stripes, shoes and a balaclava in the same shade. An amazing set, even more so when you know it’s through a decathlon.

Kanye West in the Decathlon and Bianca Sensori in Paris. (Paris, February 28, 2024.)

MEGA / GC images



Shepherd’s Response

The jacket is on sale on the Decathlon website for 90 euros, the water-repellent pants for no more than 45 euros. Rarely has Kanye West been photographed wearing such “accessible” clothes, as estimated by his fortune. Forbes At 400 million euros. Enough to make the French brand react on X (formerly Twitter). is”Jules did it first» (first done in July, in French), the laconic comment of the brand in a post was seen by more than 2 million users.

A reference to French rapper Jules, who proudly wore a Kalenji jacket in 2019, a decathlon brand specializing in running. Four years earlier, it caused a stock shortage after the release of its music video Y shaped In which he is wearing a 40 euro down jacket. A post mostly approved by Jul’s community. “Jul is inferior to Kanye”, “Jul did it to liberate the youth from not wearing big brands”, “Dekath influences the world”, are all comments that are flying about X.