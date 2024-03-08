Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld in the spotlight soon?

Josh Allen and his girlfriend, Hailee Steinfeld, Coming up on a year since they were first rumored to be an item. Holy cow, where does the time go?

When they were first appeared Together last spring, Bills fans marveled at the idea of ​​our star quarterback dating a famous actress and musician. We kept wondering when we were going to see Steinfeld cheering on his man at Highmark Stadium.

However, surprisingly, both have kept a very low profile (vs other a well-known singer/athlete couple) and are rarely seen together in public. Recently, the two were spotted together by the paparazzi in Paris.

We respect that they value their privacy and don’t want to draw attention to themselves—but admittedly, since it looks like things are getting pretty serious between them, we’d love to hear from you if they decide to step out of the shadows and make it. would like it. First “official” public debut.

It turns out, it might actually happen sooner rather than later — in big way

Josh Allen’s comment about the Oscars went viral

Josh Allen Hailee Steinfeld Getty Images/Canva

In a recent meeting with the YouTube star Kay Adams, Josh Allen was asked about his friendship with F1 race car driver Daniel Ricciardo. At the end of last season, Allen arrived at a game at Highmark Stadium wearing a blue sherpa jacket From Ricciardo’s clothing line, Enchanté.

In a sneaky (but absolutely brilliant) move, Adams then asked the Bills QB if he planned to wear the Enchanté. Oscar (where his girlfriend’s film, Spiderman: Across the Spider-Verseis nominated for Best Animated Feature Film).

His response?

“I might.”

(See his comment below at the 6:00 minute mark.)

Could Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld walk the red carpet for the first time?

How epic would this be!

US-Oscars-Oscarweek-Features AFP via Getty Images

If you believe Allen’s answer (and we do, based on his reaction and facial expressions), he and Hailee Steinfeld will be walking the red carpet together at the 96th Annual. Academy Awards This Sunday, March 10ththrows the couple into the public spotlight.

Bills fans have been clamoring for the couple’s official public debut, and this may finally give us what we’ve been waiting for in a big way.

Please, guys – do it for us (and we can’t wait to see the outfits)!

