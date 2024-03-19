Shawn Mendes learned to accept “life’s hard knocks.”

Shawn Mendes MTV VMAs September 2021 Avalon

Shawn Mendes has learned to “accept and welcome life’s hard knocks.”

The ‘Mercy’ singer opened up about the challenges he’s faced in 2023 and how he’s trying to avoid the feeling of “changing or fixing something” whenever he’s not doing well.

He wrote on Instagram: “The biggest lesson this year for me is to accept and welcome the hard knocks in life… There’s no need to constantly change or fix something to feel good again, because I know if I really slow down Will go. And listen to myself when I’m not feeling well, there’s always something to listen to.”

The 25-year-old star, who shared a candid video of herself playing the piano and singing raw and honest, revealed how music has helped her.

He explained: “Last year I spent a lot of time singing like this…I found that in moments of extreme anxiety or fear, if I let myself sing confidently, which turns out, it often eases the pain…at first It seemed very difficult to sing myself without striving for perfection, but after a while I began to fall in love with dancing between “good” and “bad” grades…

I realized that the moments of happiness and excitement I experienced with “good” grades only existed because “bad” grades existed. The only reason I can sing in the right key is because I’ve learned to listen.”