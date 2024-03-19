Entertainment

Shawn Mendes learned to accept “life’s hard knocks.”

Photo of Admin Admin57 mins ago
0 47 1 minute read

Shawn Mendes MTV VMAs September 2021 Avalon

Shawn Mendes MTV VMAs September 2021 Avalon

Shawn Mendes has learned to “accept and welcome life’s hard knocks.”
The ‘Mercy’ singer opened up about the challenges he’s faced in 2023 and how he’s trying to avoid the feeling of “changing or fixing something” whenever he’s not doing well.
He wrote on Instagram: “The biggest lesson this year for me is to accept and welcome the hard knocks in life… There’s no need to constantly change or fix something to feel good again, because I know if I really slow down Will go. And listen to myself when I’m not feeling well, there’s always something to listen to.”
The 25-year-old star, who shared a candid video of herself playing the piano and singing raw and honest, revealed how music has helped her.
He explained: “Last year I spent a lot of time singing like this…I found that in moments of extreme anxiety or fear, if I let myself sing confidently, which turns out, it often eases the pain…at first It seemed very difficult to sing myself without striving for perfection, but after a while I began to fall in love with dancing between “good” and “bad” grades…
I realized that the moments of happiness and excitement I experienced with “good” grades only existed because “bad” grades existed. The only reason I can sing in the right key is because I’ve learned to listen.”

Source link

Tags
Photo of Admin Admin57 mins ago
0 47 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

Eva Longoria and Emma Stone shine on the DGA Awards red carpet

February 16, 2024

Austin Butler and Callum Turner explain the dynamics of their characters in Master of the Air

January 24, 2024

Megan Fox’s new face spotted next to Taylor Swift angers her fans

February 15, 2024

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen’s Relationship Timeline

January 27, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button