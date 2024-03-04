Sharon Stone, her son Ron is a handsome tattooed man: she reveals a rare photo!

Sharon Stone, known worldwide for her iconic roles in Hollywood, has always been particularly discreet about her private and family life. However, this Wednesday 27 January basic instinct A notable exception was made By publishing a photo of her eldest son Ron on her Instagram accountNow 23 years old.

In this photograph, the young man, a real hunk, Appearing shirtless, revealing two impressive tattoos located above his pectorals. These bold and expressive works of body art reflect his passion for tattooing, a means of personal expression that holds special significance for him. photo caption, “Proud of you Ron. Well done”, Let the actress’ maternal pride shine through, However, she did not specify the reason.

65 years old, Sharon Stone is the mother of three sons: Ron, whom she adopted in 2000 with ex-husband Phil Bronstein, as well as Laird, 18, and Quinn, 17, whom she adopted in 2005 and 2006. The actress has gone through some tough times, including Fierce legal battle for Guardian of Ron With Phil Bronstein. At the time of their divorce, arrangements were made for the young man to live primarily with his father in San Francisco during the school year. However, Phil was granted primary custody, leaving his ex with only visitation rights. which she unsuccessfully contested in 2008.

For Mother’s Day, Sharon Stone has already shared photos with her son Ron

If Sharon Stone is wise, she shared a series of photos of herself with her eldest son on Sunday, May 14, 2023. mother’s day. “I love Mother’s Day with Ron”, she commented, flashing a broad smile. Dressed only in a white blouse, she then showed herself naturally, without makeup, thus proving that it is possible to shine without any artificiality. By choosing to share these moments, Sharon Stone offers A rare and precious glimpse of the unbreakable bond that binds a mother and her son.

