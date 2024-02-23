Natalie Portman pays lip service to Benjamin Millepied’s infidelity rumors

The image of the “French lover” will once again take its toll. When Natalie Portman responded Vanity Fair For her special Hollywood issue, the actress was asked about the speculation surrounding the status of her marriage to Benjamin Millepied.

The 42-year-old actress dismissed the question: “It’s a terrible thing, and I absolutely do not want to contribute to it.” »

The somewhat embarrassed journalist admitted that she “doesn’t even like to ask questions about it”, to which Natalie Portman agreed: “I can imagine it”.

Grandpa in LA

If the actress Leon Cutting the comments short, she spoke to the magazine about her relationship with the city of Hollywood. And far from the sultry image we have of her, Natalie Portman is “living the non-Hollywood life of Hollywood in LA”. “We don’t go to Hollywood parties, we have dinner at home, in the garden,” she assures.

On the couple met black swan, Benjamin Millepied works as a choreographer on the film. They married a few years later and have two children, Aleph, 12, and Amalia, six.

In June, rumors began to circulate about Benjamin Millepied, sure that the couple was still trying to put the pieces back together. The following month, photos of them without their wedding rings fueled speculation that they were splitting, but the latest news is that they are still married.