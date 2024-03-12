Solo Girls at Music Festival Remembers Ras Shorty I

News

Melody Nicholas performs Rash Shorty’s I’s Push The Creator Out to take second place in the Under-19 Calypso Solo category of the TT Music Festival at Naparima Bowl, San Fernando on March 4. – Photo by Lincoln Holder

Three girls sing songs by the late Garfield “Rass Shorty I” Blackman to take part in an under-19 calypso solo class March 4 at San Fernando’s Naparima Bowl at the start of the southern Trinidad leg of the 2024 Trinidad and Tobago Music Festival. .

Blackman is the grandfather of soca star Nailah Blackman and the founder of soca music in its original incarnation.

Gianna Griffith of St Joseph’s Convent, San Fernando, both of St Gabriel Girls RC Primary School, topped the class ahead of second placed Melody Nicholas and her friend Emma Roberts in third. Opening the contest, Roberts sang Watch Out My Children. Her confidence grew during her performance, which included a few words in a foreign language and a small dance wearing a white dress.

Next came Griffiths, also delivering almost conversational chiding in his rendering of Watch Out My Children. She also had a wonderful ending.

Singing Blackman’s Push The Creator Out, Nicholas had a melodious voice, enhanced by lively hand gestures in a performance that culminated on stage outside of his dance.

Adjudicator Nubia Williams praised Roberts for her deep understanding of the piece, giving her 83 out of 100 marks for third place.

The judge praised Nicolas’ very good pitching, clear lyrics and very good expression, giving her 85 marks for second place.

She praised Griffith for a powerful delivery that she could “feel and mood”.

Williams said that Griffith’s “overall expression is very good.”

Griffith was awarded 87 marks and first position.

Roberts told Newsday, “Well, I’m a little nervous because it’s my first time doing a music festival. I don’t know why I’m a little nervous because I usually do these kinds of competitions and I’ve been through it. I can.”

She said she and Nicholas sought to represent their school well that day.

“Thursday we are going to sing, The Chimpanzee, a classic song, the whole grade four choir.”

Roberts explained that Ras Shorty I’s song is a warning not to listen to the devil trying to get you to take drugs.

“It was good. I improved a lot,” Nicholas told Newsday.

Asked if she had any advice for other kids not to do music, she said, “Well, you can try something. It’s a lot of fun and the hard work pays off. You feel relaxed when you do it. “

Griffith told Newsday that she has a vocal trainer.

“I’ve been singing for about five years. I started in the school choir, St. Gabriel’s Girls RC.”

The lower-sixth student said she is now also a member of the St. Joseph’s Convent, San Fernando, school choir.



