Independent Spirit Awards 2024: 10 Best Dressed

Independent Spirit Awards 2024

Getty Images

Greta Lee in Lee

Greta Lee
Arya Doheny//Getty Images

Never failing to make the best dressed list, Greta Lee continued her very stylish weekend for the Independent Spirit Awards in a sculptural white dress by Lee, which she paired with pointy patent black pumps.

Anne Hathaway in Valentino

Anne Hathaway
Amanda Edwards//Getty Images

Anne Hathaway added some sparkle to the red carpet in a Valentino silver sequined jumpsuit.

Natalie Portman in Balmain

Natalie Portman
Robert Smith//Getty Images

Natalie Portman wore a bright red two-piece with 3D floral detail by Balmain for the event, which she wore with matching strappy sandals and a ponytail.

Emma Corrin in Miu Miu

Emma Corinne
Amanda Edwards//Getty Images

Emma Corinne wore a black satin top and Miu Miu skirt with bright green socks and black heels.

Belle Pauli in Marni

Belle Pauli
Arya Doheny//Getty Images

Belle Paulie also embraced the red-carpet sock. The actress styled an oversized checked blazer by Marni with purple heels, white socks and statement sunglasses.

Emma Roberts in Valentino

Emma Roberts
Arya Doheny//Getty Images

Emma Roberts went for a more traditional red-carpet look in the form of a black Valentino gown with cut-out detailing.

Jessica Chastain at Oscar de la Renta

Jessica Chastain
Arya Doheny//Getty Images

Jessica Chastain also brought serious glamor to the event. She wore a bright blue gown by Oscar de la Renta.

Anna Kendrick in Markarian

Anna Kendrick
Amanda Edwards//Getty Images

Anna Kendrick looked summery in a floral off-the-shoulder dress by Markarian, which she paired with red accessories.

Hannah Einbinder in Louis Vuitton

Hannah Einbinder
Arya Doheny//Getty Images

Hannah Einbinder chose a Louis Vuitton leather corset dress with matching black accessories for the event.

Savannah leaf

savannah leaf
Arya Doheny//Getty Images

Savannah Leaf was one of the few stars to opt for tailoring. She did so in a sleeveless black design with matching trousers and a boxy Louis Vuitton clutch bag.

