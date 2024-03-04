Independent Spirit Awards 2024: 10 Best Dressed
Greta Lee in Lee
Never failing to make the best dressed list, Greta Lee continued her very stylish weekend for the Independent Spirit Awards in a sculptural white dress by Lee, which she paired with pointy patent black pumps.
Anne Hathaway in Valentino
Anne Hathaway added some sparkle to the red carpet in a Valentino silver sequined jumpsuit.
Natalie Portman in Balmain
Natalie Portman wore a bright red two-piece with 3D floral detail by Balmain for the event, which she wore with matching strappy sandals and a ponytail.
Advertisement – Continue Reading Below
Emma Corrin in Miu Miu
Emma Corinne wore a black satin top and Miu Miu skirt with bright green socks and black heels.
Belle Pauli in Marni
Belle Paulie also embraced the red-carpet sock. The actress styled an oversized checked blazer by Marni with purple heels, white socks and statement sunglasses.
Emma Roberts in Valentino
Emma Roberts went for a more traditional red-carpet look in the form of a black Valentino gown with cut-out detailing.
Advertisement – Continue Reading Below
Jessica Chastain at Oscar de la Renta
Jessica Chastain also brought serious glamor to the event. She wore a bright blue gown by Oscar de la Renta.
Anna Kendrick in Markarian
Anna Kendrick looked summery in a floral off-the-shoulder dress by Markarian, which she paired with red accessories.
Hannah Einbinder in Louis Vuitton
Hannah Einbinder chose a Louis Vuitton leather corset dress with matching black accessories for the event.
Advertisement – Continue Reading Below
Savannah leaf
Savannah Leaf was one of the few stars to opt for tailoring. She did so in a sleeveless black design with matching trousers and a boxy Louis Vuitton clutch bag.
Look ahead
Advertisement – Continue Reading Below
Advertisement – Continue Reading Below
Advertisement – Continue Reading Below