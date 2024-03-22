Sandra Bullock fulfills her last promise to her missing partner

On Saturday December 30, the day Brian Randall would have turned 58, Sandra Bullock kept a promise she made to her colleague before she disappeared. The 59-year-old actress didn’t go far from the river to scatter the ashes of the “love of her life”.

In a short video relayed by Sandra Bullock’s sister Gassin Bullock-Prado, a wintry landscape appears. A river flows through a snowy background and the sun shines: “Happy Birthday Bry. Sandy brought you to the river, she promised,” the American pastry chef wrote in the publication’s caption.

On August 5, Brian Randall’s family announced his disappearance in a press release. At the age of 57, he had been secretly battling Charcot disease for three years.

In 2022, Sandra Bullock announced that she was taking a break from her career. Although she mentioned her desire to be more with those close to her, she wasn’t too specific. When his death was announced, his sister wrote: “Charcot’s disease is a cruel disease, but it is comforting to know that he had the best guardian in the person of my wonderful sister. »

A story that lasted eight years

Sandra Bullock met the photographer in January 2015, when he was responsible for immortalizing her son Louis’ birthday party. The couple first appeared together the summer after Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux’s wedding before making their red carpet debut in October 2015.

In 2021, the actress shared in an interview: “I found the love of my life. We share two beautiful children, three children, with her eldest daughter. It’s the best thing. » Sandra Bullock was already the mother of two children: Louise, adopted in 2010, and her daughter Laila, adopted in 2015.