Sharon Osbourne pokes fun at Adele… Pierce Brosnan thinks Cillian Murphy would make a “brilliant” James Bond…

March 8, 2024

Raphael pays homage to Melanie’s theory

This March 8, Rafael released his tenth album, featuring his wife Melanie Theory on the cover! Guest by Tele-matinThe singer failed to pay tribute to his partner, who is expecting their third child!

“I’m in his hands, a little part of that thing. I’m like a puppet in his hands (…) our fates are linked,” he explains.

About the album cover, Raphael revealed there Tribune that the photo was taken by him “about ten years ago in Cuba”. A nice tribute then.

Sharon Osbourne makes fun of Adele

Pierce Brosnan believes Cillian Murphy would make a “brilliant” James Bond

As has a triumphant awards season with Cillian Murphy OppenheimerIt is rumored that he may be next James Bond. The rumor reached the ears of former 007, Pierce Brosnan, who played the famous secret agent for four films between 1995 and 2002.

“Cillian would do a magnificent job as James Bond in Her Majesty’s Secret Service,” he assured BBC.

As for the main man involved, he claimed not to have heard the rumors and had already revealed in February that he was “too old” for the role. “And I’ve said in the past that I think it should be a woman. I (…) Read more at 20 minutes

