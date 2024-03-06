Scarlett Johansson will make her directorial debut, casting has been announced
For her first feature film, the actress is tackling a modest story, a far cry from the big blockbusters she has participated in during her career.
Scarlett Johansson is gearing up to don a new director’s hat. Interpreter of black widow had already made a short film, The Vagabond Shoesin 2009, but this is the first time she has come close to directing a film.
It is currently titled Eleanor the Great And its casting has just been announced by Diversity. It stars Oscar-nominated actress June Squibb, Chiwetel Ejiofor (Doctor Strange 2, The Old Guard), Jessica Hatch (Breaking Bad, friends) and young Erin Kellyman.
The film tells the story of ” Eleanor Morgenstein, a 90-year-old woman, is trying to rebuild her life after the death of her best friend. As a result, he returns to New York after living in Florida for decades. » The film, touted as a drama, promises to explore the emotions of its characters. No release date has been announced yet.