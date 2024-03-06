Scarlett Johansson will make her directorial debut, casting has been announced

— Tinseltown / Shutterstock.com

For her first feature film, the actress is tackling a modest story, a far cry from the big blockbusters she has participated in during her career.





Scarlett Johansson is gearing up to don a new director’s hat. Interpreter of black widow had already made a short film, The Vagabond Shoesin 2009, but this is the first time she has come close to directing a film.

Also read Martin Scorsese and Christopher Nolan have the same favorite movie!





It is currently titled Eleanor the Great And its casting has just been announced by Diversity. It stars Oscar-nominated actress June Squibb, Chiwetel Ejiofor (Doctor Strange 2, The Old Guard), Jessica Hatch (Breaking Bad, friends) and young Erin Kellyman.





The film tells the story of ” Eleanor Morgenstein, a 90-year-old woman, is trying to rebuild her life after the death of her best friend. As a result, he returns to New York after living in Florida for decades. » The film, touted as a drama, promises to explore the emotions of its characters. No release date has been announced yet.