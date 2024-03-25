Caesar 2024: High School Students Love I’ll Always See Your Face with Adele Exarchopoulos: Slideshow

1/11 “I’ll Always See Your Face”: Why High School Students Love the Movie?

3/11 During Caesar’s presentation to high school students for “I Always See Your Face,” the students detailed their reasons for their choice to filmmaker Jeanne Harry. to listen ! Sulian Brahim, Mio-Mio, Leila Bekhti, Gilles Lelouch and Jean Harry attend the ‘I’ll Always See Your Faces’ Premiere held at UGC Normandy on March 14, 2023 in Paris, France. Photo by Jérôme Dominé/ABACAPRESS.COM

4/11 At the Grand Rex, along with a film crew, students came to dedicate a few speeches to him. Words that explain why I see your face all the time, such as certain books (Triste Tigre de Neige Cinno, winner of the Goncourt des Licenses) can upset them to this extent.

5/11 Why is this story, halfway between fiction and documentary (filmmaker Jeanne Harry collected research and documents!), able to captivate high school students in France to such an extent? We hear Chloe, a student who has come to give a speech: “It’s a film set against a backdrop of sadness… but one that ultimately leads to hope.”

6/11 She continues: “And this remains very clear. Thank you, Jeanne Harry, for showing all the victims of the real world that, like your characters, it is possible to rebuild ourselves.” Jeanne Harry at the Caring “Women in Motion” photocall during the 76th Cannes Film Festival on May 19, 2023 in Cannes, France. PHOTO BY SIMON COMEY/IPA/ABACAPRESS.COM

7/11 Faced with these words, we think very strongly of a crucial character who follows a parallel path with others for two hours, until meeting her assailant in the space of a powerful exchange: Chloe (yes, her name is also Chloe). , was performed by Adèle Exarchopoulos. A victim of adultery who will confront her brother.

8/11 Moreover, the actress said during Caesar: “That’s the price for all Klaus who try to repair the irreplaceable!” And the actress continued at the Grand Rex, in front of high school students: “It’s very rare for big roles and this is one of my big roles, it’s a gift.”

Adele Exarchopoulos during a photocall for "Elementaire" at the Cannes Film Festival, May 27, 2023 in Cannes

9/11 We suspect that Florian, a high school student, would think differently. During this award ceremony, he testified: “You were able, Jeanne Harry, to give appearance, sound and silence their full place in your film. Restorative justice is the division between these 3 elements!”. And the young man continues: “What touches us all is this word that is released, this suppressed word that suddenly comes out…”

10/11 “… But this listening without judgment. And what inspired us all, were also the responses that some people give to others in the film, these unconscious gestures that bring them together, and the long journey towards forgiveness. Thank you, because It’s so beautiful to see the flower of hope again!” EXCLUSIVE – Elodie Bouchez and Jeanne Harry attend the ‘I’ll Always See Your Face’ after party at Baum Baum on March 14, 2023 in Paris, France. Photo by Jérôme Dominé/ABACAPRESS.COM

