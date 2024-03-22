Seventeen Ligue 1 clubs have called for the resignation of FFF director of refereeing Antony Gautier.
While the number of disputes involving arbitration did not decrease, seventeen Ligue 1 clubs (the name of the absent club is not known) gathered to resolve the issue in an open letter demanding the resignation of ‘Antoine Gautier, director of refereeing. French Football Federation.
“Clubs are seeking to replace the current Mr. Antoine Gautier Director of Arbitration of the French Football Federation (FFF), with whom communication and trust have definitely broken down. »We can read.
A few days after the dismissal of Stéphane Lanoy, first division clubs also want the departure of Gautier who is acting until the end of the season. “The daily demands made in the clubs must be shared by the third protagonist of the match: the referee and his actors, who have a major part in the quality and outcome of the match”The clubs justify themselves, while recalling that they contribute 17 million euros to the arbitration budget.
Seventeen teams concluded their letter by requesting a broadcast “The audit conducted by Mrs. Dominique Laurent and transmitted to the FFF Executive Committee, as well as the proposed measures that can serve as a basis for reflection, discussion and development among all parties concerned, and in particular the reorganization and redefinition of the Federal Commission of Arbitrators (CFA ) very ambiguous role. »
