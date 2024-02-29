Sports

ASSE will be without their captain to face Paris FC

Admin
1 hour ago

Olivier Dell’Oglio has given an update on his squad ahead of the weekend trip to Paris FC. Mouffek and Wadji are absent, as is Anthony Briancon, who has been sidelined for two games with an adductor.

If many players are missing from this Thursday morning mass session, Olivier Dell’Oglio Most of his group should be enjoying themselves to face Paris FC, this Saturday at 3pm. Stephan Diarra And Ibrahima Wadji Both injured men will not be present for the trip to Paris, nor Mouffek, who is still a little weak and who trained separately this morning.

hit in adductor against Angers and against Annecy, Anthony Briancon Tested earlier in the week, he should not hold his spot this weekend according to his trainer’s statements: “There was tension in the last match, we rested some players. We usually take advantage of Thursday to rest some guys and then we decide on their participation the day before the match, the blows and a bit of tightness. We still have There is Anthony Briancon who will not be there, he will be very dangerous. There is a small injury, it is not big but it has been going on for a while, we want to treat this injury, there is no time frame yet, his return, we take it day by day. Will take it.”

Finally, note the return of Thomas Monconduit After the suspension against Annecy.



