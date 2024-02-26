Antoine Dupont’s Blues eliminated in semifinals in Vancouver, French to play for title

Antoine Dupont (right) during a pass during the France-New Zealand sevens rugby match on February 25, 2024 in Vancouver (Canada). Don MacKinnon/AFP

Antoine Dupont and the French Sevens rugby team came close to achieving the feat against New Zealand in the semi-finals of the Vancouver tournament, but will have to settle for the bronze medal match after their 28-26 defeat on Sunday, February 25. .

The French team, on the other hand, managed to defeat the world’s best nation, Australia, 21-19, and will face New Zealand at 4:43 pm (1:43 pm French time). Try to win the first stage of the world circuit in their history.

For the first time in this season’s final four, coach Jerome Derrett’s men put in a first-class performance, albeit without managing to bring them down. “All Blacks Sevens”.

A minor final against the United States

Antoine Dupont, the world star of rugby union who recently arrived at VII to compete in the Paris Olympic Games, remained on the substitutes’ bench during the first act of the semi-final. Later, the French stayed in touch thanks to two tries from Jefferson-Lee Joseph and Jordan Saffo (14-12).

The second act resembles the previous one, and Rokolisoa’s effort allows “All Blacks Sevens” Taking off (21-12) before Jerome Derrett brought Antoine Dupont into the game.

Trailing their rivals by just two points, the French will still have a chance to win the bronze medal for the first time this season against the United States at 4:10pm (1:10pm tonight, French time).

