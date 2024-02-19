Eurovision, Sharon Stone, Britney Spears… Celebrities sketched by Philippe Besson
Song chosen by Spain for Eurovision There was a huge controversy in the country. The reason? She is called “Zora”, which means “female dog” or “whore”. Feminist organizations immediately demanded its withdrawal “Macholy humiliates women”. his interpreter, Maria Bass55, defended her: “It’s a way to transform this word into something beautiful. » To turn an insult into a fight. We prove it right. And we wonder how this kitsch and crazy competition with sequin dresses, which at times resembles, to our delight, a drag contest, becomes a political arena.
Sharon Stone Surprised everyone by announcing: “I’m on Tinder”. And even more by adding: “But not to sleep.” I’m looking for love! » Sharon, we love you, but we can’t find love on Tinder. It will be known.
In his memoirs, Britney Spears She once had to have an abortion at the request of Justin Timberlake, her boyfriend at the time. The person concerned just replied: “I’d like to take this opportunity to apologize to…anyone, damn it!” » The Queen of the Pope picked it up: “Do you want us to go to court or are you going to go back to your mother’s house to cry like last time?” » atmosphere
Dieudonné About being talked about again with this statement Gabriel Attal : “I don’t think it is possible to hand over the responsibilities of government to a homosexual. It is a sign of a failed democracy. » This is where we realize that we haven’t missed the repeat perpetrator of hate and that he hasn’t changed. That being said, there was some impatience and some hope.
NEW: Discover our premium offers!
Your responsibilities require careful attention to the events and power relations that govern our world. You need to anticipate key trends to identify, at the right time, opportunities for foreclosure and threats to prevent. This is precisely the promise of our PREMIUM offers: to provide you with specialized analytics and sector monitoring tools to identify, make informed decisions. Weak hints and support your biases. Don’t wait any longer, the most critical decisions for your 2024 success can be made now!
I look for offers