Kanye West reconciles with Bianca Sensori’s mother, despite his raunchy new outfit

After rumors of conflict with his in-laws following his union with Bianca Sensori more than a year ago, Kanye West seems to be on good terms with his mother-in-law, as recent photos taken by the paparazzi show that the airport, even though Yeno’s partner is an exhibitionist. was dressed in a suit.

The Daily Mail recently aired the testimony of a relative of Bianca Sensori’s father, very angry with Kanye West, accusing him of being a bad influence on his daughter’s clothes, which are often considered obscene during their stay in Paris. Rumors were also persistently spread that the girl’s parents disapproved of her marriage to the famous American rapper, except recent photos prove the opposite, at least for his relationship with Bianca’s mother, Alexandra Sensori.

Even with her mother, Bianca shows sensory!

The Sun published photos of Alexandra Sensori with Bianca and Kanye West at the Los Angeles airport. She is seen stepping off the private jet, all smiles in Ye’s company. They both seem very complicated. The rapper’s wife is happy to be with her mother and her husband, often appearing without pants, dressed lightly in a very cute black bodysuit without embarrassing her “rear end”. The trio is joined by Ty Dolla $ign.

Kanye is dressed in a casual black outfit, with boots and a hoodie that reads “F**k Adidas” in Russian, a reference to his recent run-ins with the brand with three bands and Yeezy’s struggle to end his collaboration with them.

This meeting between Kanye West, Bianca Sensori and her mother, captured by photographers, is in stark contrast to the girl’s parents’ presumed opinion on Ye, published in the tabloid press, particularly by the Daily Mail, a source confirmed. “His parents are so upset with him that they don’t recognize him”.