Scarlett Johansson in the next Jurassic World?

After traversing the galaxies in the MCU, the actress may well walk the paths of the park envisioned by Michael Crichton, David Koep and Steven Spielberg.

But where are the Universal dinos? Because we know it is David CopeCo-author of Jurassic Park And The Lost World who took the helm of this fourth part jurassic world, Universal Studios has battened down the hatch and no information is leaking out. However, insider Jeff Schneider did reveal some information, not least about the film’s production: Scarlett Johansson Also in talks to play the lead role in this sequel of the trilogy Chris Pratt And Bryce Dallas Howard.

Scarlett Johansson has reportedly been offered the lead role in the ‘Jurassic World’ movie. (Source: https://t.co/P6G2cqN8fm) pic.twitter.com/InKzOVtgsM — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) March 14, 2024

Rumors spread like wildfire, fueled by Schneider’s news that the actress had been found Gareth EdwardsDirector and Frank Marshall, the producer. It also seems that the actress’ schedule will be free this summer, when filming is scheduled to take place.

So, after the end of the Marvel adventure, would Scarlett Johansson be ready to jump into a new franchise with both feet? Looking closer, Tara’s diary isn’t so empty… after being part of the last congregation Wes AndersonReleased last year, Scarlett Johansson will return this year, among others, in Project Artemisa comedy Greg Berlanti is scheduled for July 10, 2024, and in North NakshatraA dramatic comedy in which she will share the bill Sienna Miller And Emily Beecham. In 2025, she should go behind the camera Eleanor the Great with June Squibb, Chiwetel Ejiofor And Jessica Hatch.

Jurassic World 4: Will Gareth Edwards direct the film?

In any case, this fourth installment is being approached as a new era of the franchise, even if some of its mainstays return to production such as Frank Marshall And Patrick Crowley. Steven Spielberg will also be an executive producer. Aside from this persistent rumor, we still don’t know if Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard or even the original trio Sam Neill, Laura Dern And Jeff Goldblum will appear.

All we know is that the release of this new opus is planned for 2025!

Steven Spielberg will not direct Ready Player Two