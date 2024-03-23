Scarlett Johansson in the movie casting?

Rumors are rife in Hollywood: Scarlett Johansson has been offered the title role in a new film in the Jurassic World saga, expected in the summer of 2025. After Chris Pratt, another Marvel star to save the dinos?

Jurassic World 4: The saga has not said its last word

After two cinematographic trilogies spanning three decades, the Jurassic saga was well and truly finished with the release of the final installment, After the worldIn the summer of 2022. But that was regardless of Universal’s desire to continue capitalizing on this beloved dinosaur, which continues to fascinate. Millions of viewers in theatres (and generate billions of dollars in revenue).

Announced last January, production on this fourth installment of the Jurassic World saga had a somewhat turbulent start. Indeed, the first director attached to the project, David Leitch, chose to withdraw due to artistic differences. Universal has dated the film for summer 2025The studio was above all looking for an executor, and not a visionary coming up with new ideas for the saga.

This sad stability, however, was counterbalanced by the arrival of Gareth Edwards at the helm, who was known to be very comfortable with the existing sagas (he directed Rogue One: A Star Wars StoryAnd Godzilla).

Anticipated casting

According to primary information, this Jurassic World 4 will sign a new beginning for the saga, And so its cast will not include stars from previous films (Old and New). Exit Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, who will leave their place for newcomers to the Jurassic saga.

However, Universal is a must-see of a new star To carry the film and attract the audience to theatres. In this regard, the very well-informed Jeff Schneider (former film reporter for Variety) understands that Scarlett Johansson has been offered the title role in this new film. After Chris Pratt, so he’ll be another Marvel star to be among the dinos.

For the moment, this is a rumor that just needs to be officially confirmed. With the film being announced for July 2025, its casting should be known very soon.