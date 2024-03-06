Elizabeth Olsen’s highest-grossing non-Marvel movie is now on Netflix
Elizabeth Olsen may have come into the entertainment industry as Mary-Kate and Ashley’s younger sister, but she has since made a name for herself. I mean, you can really say that she’s one of the most sought-after actresses in Hollywood now, and everything she’s done is worth it.
Elizabeth has appeared in many films and TV shows throughout her acting career, but her role as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch in the Marvel Cinematic Universe media franchise really put her on the map. She played the role of Wanda in the Marvel movies Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame And Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. She also played Scarlet Witch Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Additionally, she reprized the same roles in the Disney+ miniseries Wandavision and the second season of the animated anthology series What if…?.
But even though her role as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch in the Marvel movies brought her worldwide recognition, Elizabeth appeared in several other films that were successful. In fact, Netflix recently released one of its highest-grossing movies on its platform and that Godzilla.
Godzilla Toho Co., Ltd. is a reboot Godzilla The franchise is an action-adventure film directed by Gareth Edwards from a screenplay written by Max Borenstein. Edwards is best known for directing the massively successful epic space opera film Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. He also co-wrote the script and directed the sci-fi film the creator. Borenstein, on the other hand, is known for writing screenplays for monster movies Kong: School Island.
when Godzilla Released in theaters in May 2014, people flocked to watch the film. Overall, critics and audiences alike enjoyed the movie with many praising the visual effects, music, cinematography, etc. It managed to earn $529 million at the box office against a budget of $160 million. Due to this huge success, more films were later released in the Monsterverse franchise. But unfortunately, Godzilla is the only movie in the franchise in which Elizabeth appears.
Here’s what Godzilla By Rotten Tomatoes is about:
“Ford Brody (Aaron Taylor-Johnson), a Navy bomb expert, is reunited with his family in San Francisco when he is forced to go to Japan to help his estranged father, Joe (Bryan Cranston). Soon, the two men are swept away. Gone is the escalating crisis when Godzilla, King of the Monsters, rises from the ocean to face the evil adversaries that threaten humanity’s existence. The creatures leave behind a trail of destruction as they make their way to their final battleground: San Francisco.
Aaron Taylor-Johnson played the protagonist of the monster film Ford Brody, while Elizabeth played Elle Brody, Ford’s wife and a nurse at San Francisco General Hospital. Also starring Ken Watanabe, Juliette Binoche, Sally Hawkins, David Strathairn, Bryan Cranston and many others.
Check out the exciting action-packed trailer below!
I promised Godzilla You will be on the edge of your seat throughout the film. Your eyes will be glued to the screen as there is a lot going on in the span of the 2 hour and 3 minute movie. It’s one of the top movies on Netflix right now, so join the rest of us in watching one of Elizabeth Olsen’s best movies of all time.
Stay tuned to Netflix Life for more movie recommendations on Netflix!