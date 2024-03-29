Scarlet Witch Actor Elizabeth Olsen Replaces Amber Heard as Mera in New DC Universe Art

summary Elizabeth Olsen fan art imagines her as Mera in new DC Universe projects amid casting uncertainty

James Gunn’s DC Universe will launch with his Superman film and combine live-action and animated projects.

DC fans are looking forward to the future of the Aquaman characters in a rebooted universe with a new cast and storyline.









New DC universe Fan art imagines Scarlet Witch actress Elizabeth Olsen as the new Mera following Amber Heard’s iteration. James Gunn’s DC Universe is on its way, with multiple live-action movies and TV shows in development, as well as animated projects, all of which will be interconnected. The first movie which is currently in production is Goon’s Superman The film, which will properly kick off Chapter 1, “Gods and Monsters.”

While various actors have been tapped for upcoming DC Universe movies and TV shows, there are still many superheroes and villains yet to be cast. For the role of Queen Mera, Skee Witch shared artwork of what Olsen might look like as the iconic Atlantean heroine, should she move from the MCU to the DC Universe.





Heard previously played Mera in the DCEU movie timeline as part of the duo Aquaman And Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Mera also attended Zack Snyder’s Justice LeagueWhich is technically his DCEU debut Aquaman movies

What’s going on with the Aquaman characters in James Gunn’s DC universe?





Although heroes such as Superman, Batman and Green Lantern have already been confirmed for the DC Universe, it is not clear what DC Studios aims to take on Aquaman’s characters. Like most of the DCEU’s Justice League cast, Jason Momoa will not be reprising the role of Arthur Curry, although he may be set to play a new character in the DC universe. The Herd won’t be returning to the DC Universe at all, and neither will most of them Aquaman cast

There is nothing new in that either Aquaman A movie is in the works, and Gunn has yet to tease that he wants to reboot the Justice League heroes for the DC Universe. It is possible that N Aquaman The project is slated to come later in Chapter 1, “Gods and Monsters,” as they haven’t announced the entire line-up yet. However, there is also the possibility that Aquaman will again be a supporting character in the DC Universe before getting his own film, given his mixed reception. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.





While Momoa is phenomenal as Aquaman, it wouldn’t be a bad thing if DC Studios waited a little longer to reboot the King of Atlantis. With as many DC characters as they can use, the DC Universe can focus on establishing heroes who haven’t gotten the spotlight yet. For now, time will tell how Aquaman and his mythology fit into the larger one DC universe.

