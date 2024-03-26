Sauchaux avoids worst against GOAL, Villefranche revives Avranches

Zapping the national football Interview – The Underside of Amateur Football, with Romain Molina

The final whistle has just been blown on the two pitches affected by the championship update. US Avranches MSM hosted FC Villefranche-Beaujolais this Tuesday evening as part of a replay of the “Benaisa Affair” and as part of the countdown to the 15th day of the National. For its part, FC Sochaux-Montbéliard traveled to the GOAL FC pitch on the 20th.

Sochaux avoids five crazy minutes, the worst of the Avranches

After a completely unsuccessful first half, the legendary French club managed to grab a point from the draw. FC Sochaux-Montbéliard, effectively trailing by two goals to nil at the Ludovic Giuly Stadium, bounced back to two goals everywhere. Lucas Camello opened the scoring for GOAL FC in the fourth minute of the game before Florian Raspentino made the break after half an hour of play. A score that, if it hadn’t gone ahead, would have put Lyonnais three points back of the Cubs. . Note that GOAL FC missed a penalty in the 35th minute of the game. After returning from the locker room, FCSM would return from the penalty spot by Kevin Hogas. Two minutes later, Diego Michel reset the counters to zero and averted a crisis for Sochalians. Yellow and Blue are eighth in the Championship, GOAL FC are fourteenth.

FC Villefranche-Beaujolais, who went seven games without a win, won the Avranches by a score of three goals to one. Captain Moulay Idrissa Baa opened the scoring in the 23rd minute of the game, seconds before USAMSM pulled one back from the penalty spot thanks to Sekou Fofana. The Tigers did not give up and in return, earned a penalty in the process. It has been converted by handyman Moulaye Idrissa Baa. The Caladois club would increase the pressure in the second half and break through on the hour mark through Morad Luzif. A meeting that therefore allowed Villefranche to finish in twelfth place and keep his evening opponent on six points!