Bayern Munich want to do something drastic to forget Thomas Tuchel

This is what we call a completely or nearly failed venture. Still in the race for a treble with Bayern Munich at the end of last season, replacing Julian Nagelsmann, Thomas Tuchel thought he would succeed in replacing the German giants. But that was not the case, far from it. After experiencing a surprise elimination in the German Cup, the former PSG coach was also eliminated in C1 and had to wait for a monumental flop from Borussia Dortmund on the last day of the Bundesliga to finally reclaim the title of German champions. Proof that the title did not change the German leaders’ outlook on the Bavarian season, on the evening of the coronation, Oliver Kahn and Hasan Salihamidzic were dismissed.

This season, the German management who once again bet on Thomas Tuchel hoped for the best by giving him a selection of players especially during the transfer window, with the notable arrival of Harry Kane for more than 100 million euros, followed by Eric Dier and Rafael. Guerrero. But once again, German technicians were not unanimous, on the contrary. If they stay in the Champions League race, Bayern Munich were eliminated in the round of 16 of the German Cup by a mediocre Saarbrucken team (German D3). Worse still, in the Bundesliga, Deyot Upamecano’s teammates are in second place, 13 points behind leaders Bayer Leverkusen with just seven games remaining. This Saturday, after the loss to Dortmund in the Klassik (first since 2014), Thomas Tuchel conceded defeat. “The title ? There is no more suspense. We have no hope now, needless to say. Congratulations to Leverkusen». A grim observation for a man who announced several weeks ago that he was leaving Bayern Munich at the end of the season.

Management wants to take its time

For Bayern Munich, who must once again rebuild themselves, the time for negotiations has arrived. After the failure of Xabi Alonso, who remains at Bayer Leverkusen, the German management is multiplying avenues and ideas. For the German channel ZTFSports director Max Eberle took stock of hot issues beyond the return of Xabi Alonso’s case. “Xabi’s decision didn’t affect me at all because we were looking elsewhere for a long time. Xabi is an honorable player and man. I knew him because I had already negotiated with him in Gladbach when he was in San Sebastian. That is why it was clear to me that he would not leave Leverkusen.”He said before discussing numerous rumours. “Ralph Rangnik is said to be close to signing with us. So much so that Antonio Conte is apparently sending us a list of players we want to pursue according to other media outlets. You can see how strange these titles are. Anyway, I won’t comment on the names. I don’t do that. We have ideas. We have clear ideas. Christophe, me and the club. We are now trying to implement it as quickly as possible.

The sporting director also insisted that no names would be released to the press as Bayern Munich hope to close the deal in April.“Nagelsman?” Since the beginning I have not commented on any name and will not do so now. Especially the question of Ralf Rangnik, Antonio Conte, which I mentioned, and then there’s another one in the Premier League which is obviously very interesting for us. Right from Zerbi, right. We are really doing our job. I know everyone wants to know. But we cannot yet say that something is concrete. We explore, we evaluate, we clearly know what we want and try to implement it. When the time is right, we will announce it. The Bavarian supporters are already waiting for the management to make no mistake once again in the choice of coach. Because with these numerous failures, it seems that the German giant has fallen far behind the European elite…