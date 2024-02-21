Bandit, an ultra logo at the center of security fears?

The Europa League return play-off between Rennes and AC Milan on Thursday (6:45 pm, RMC Sport) was classified as a risk due to the presence of 400 Milanese ultras and a dispute with Rennes ultras over their groups logo, Bandits.

Despite being slapped (3-0) in the first leg, Rennes are expecting a great evening against AC Milan in the second leg of the Europa League on Thursday (6:45 pm, RMC Sport 1). Even though no incidents were reported during the first leg in Italy with 10,000 Breton supporters in attendance at the San Siro, the meeting alerted authorities to possible overcrowding. The number of Italians in Rennes on Thursday will be small but their numbers will be significant: 1,200 Milanese supporters, including 400 ultras.

“RCK and Karwa are arguing over bandit paternity”.

The presence of the latter is closely monitored by the security services. The National Anti-Hooliganism Department (DNLH) classified the match at level 3 out of 4, meaning it presents a proven risk of disturbing public order. One issue in particular puts us on alert: Banditti, the logo of Rozone Celtic Cope (RCK), a group of Rennes ultras, also used by AC Milan’s Curva Sud.

“RCK and Curva are arguing about the paternity of the dacoit, this symbolic face with a scarf on their flag,” explains the organizer of the meeting in Ouest-France. “We can expect provocations from both sides.”

“Rozon Celtic Kop is actually the inventor of this logo, which was later taken by the Curva Sud. We saw it on the first flag at San Siro, during the 2009-2010 season,” explained Breton in the daily Sebastian Louis, an expert on radical patronage.

The logo therefore encourages organizers to avoid any meeting between the two groups before the match starts. In the group stage of the Champions League, Milanese ultras attacked Parisian fans in the tourist district of the Lombard city (one Parisian supporter was stabbed). In the first leg, a procession of 500 Milan supporters, all dressed in black, was escorted to the entrance of the Parc des Princes.