Transfer – PSG: Qatar condemns the “betrayal” of Mbappé!

At Paris Saint-Germain, Qatar’s owners and president Nasser Al-Khelafi are used to winning their cases when it comes to negotiating the futures of their employees’ executives. However, PSG lost control with Kylian Mbappé, who, in addition to being released at the end of the season, said “no” to the decision-makers in Paris who would consider this an “insult”.

Kylian Mbappé is the top scorer in the history of PSG And the tumor was recruited only at the age of 18AS Monaco In the summer of 2017 that Parisian club has always wanted to protect and polish over the years. And this, despite various rants Mbappé Both in public and private. But after seven years the clan Kylian Mbappé Holds off despite the possibility of extending his current contract by one season until next June. Humiliation for PSG.

“We are not saying no to Nasser al-Khelafi or Qatar”

Spoke to a connoisseur from the Emirates of Qatar team . By the comments published in the sports daily column, it is an act of treason. Kylian Mbappé and its employees. “We are not saying no to Nasser al-Khelafi or Qatar. Usually, when they want something, they get it. Mbappé’s refusal was felt as an insult, a betrayal.

Mbappé soap opera, offensive to Qatar

Because in fact, after refusing to activate the clause agreed to sign his contract in spring 2022, so that it remains active until summer 2025, Kylian Mbappé So suggested to continue the operation PSGClubs are used to leading dances. Mbappé Will leave the club as a free agent at the end of the season, which is a shame PSG And its Qatari owners…