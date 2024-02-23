Angelina Jolie: Big surprise! The actress completely changes her look, leaving her fans stunned with her new look

Would she have completely changed her mind for this role? Hard to know: These appeared together on the streets of New York on Wednesday Hair completely dyed blonde And even with a very recent balayage, the actress seems to want to try a new look at age 48 (even though she went blonde years ago for several films.) In 2021, in particular, she tried this color. movies Imaginary wonders And Eternal. Quickly returning to the brunette, she didn’t have time to show her fans how perfect it was for her. It’s done now!

In recent years, she has been a bit restless: between her divorce from her ex-husband Brad Pitt, their divorce battle, her parents leaving for university and her various humanitarian projects, Angelina Jolie has not had much time to sit down. Down and think about cinema. But now that she has restored a certain balance in her family, the actress and director is making her comeback: in a few months, she will play Maria Callas in a highly anticipated biopic.

Especially with three films (Every note played, Maleficent 3 and a spy film Maude Vs. Maude) is expected for this year (not calcd Kung Fu Panda 4, in which she doubles as a tigress), people will have time to appreciate this new hair color. However: for several weeks, and especially during her rare appearance in 2024, she had already begun to lighten her brown hair. But many of them did not expect to see her so blonde!

His children united around him

Dressed in a black coat with a striking collar, the actress wore sunglasses to hide her eyes and drove off in a large SUV like she did with her daughter Zahara a few weeks ago. Naturally, during the university holidays, the girl accompanied her mother to New York to manage her affairs. The 19-year-old studies in the south of the country and, like his brothers and sisters, is a rare presence since he prefers to remain discreet and away from photographers.

But we imagine the actress has six kids (Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 17, and Knox and Vivienne, 15), whom she’s raising alone. Divorce and violent outbursts from her father, Brad Pitt, congratulate her on this new look. In any case, we love it!