Sasa Obradovic after Barcelona-Monaco: “It’s probably one of our best matches this season”

Sasa Obradovic (Coach of Monaco, winner of Barcelona on Friday evening in the EuroLeague, 77-67): “Our team deserved to win. We delivered a big, high-quality match. We won it in defence. We have talent. We have won many such matches this season. This is probably one of our best matches of its kind this season. I don’t want to talk about the Final Four or anything. The season is still long. I would like to highlight the contribution of Matthew Strezl, who is a real joker for us.