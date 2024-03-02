Sports

Sasa Obradovic after Barcelona-Monaco: “It’s probably one of our best matches this season”

Photo of Admin Admin10 mins ago
0 26 1 minute read

Sasa Obradovic (Coach of Monaco, winner of Barcelona on Friday evening in the EuroLeague, 77-67): “Our team deserved to win. We delivered a big, high-quality match. We won it in defence. We have talent. We have won many such matches this season. This is probably one of our best matches of its kind this season. I don’t want to talk about the Final Four or anything. The season is still long. I would like to highlight the contribution of Matthew Strezl, who is a real joker for us.

“It’s a team win. After such a result it will be difficult to come to earth.

Many players showed their toughness in this match like Jaron Blossomgame. We made things difficult for Barcelona. Every game in Euroleague is so difficult. It’s been two months since we’ve been excellent on the road, winning matches against direct competitors for top spots.

(on Mike James). These are not easy matches for him. But it attracts so much attention that it offers solutions for others. It wasn’t a bad day for him, but I’d rather talk about how we executed the game plan. We were strong at both ends. And what we missed, we made up for. It’s a team win. After such a result it will be difficult to come to earth.

(TagsToTranslate)Basketball

Source link

Tags
Photo of Admin Admin10 mins ago
0 26 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

Europa League – Shakhtar-OM: Possible lineups, TV channel and match time

2 weeks ago

Brestois defeated Strasbourgers, and still secured their 2nd place

6 days ago

OM: A Ligue 1 club is upset with Gassett’s signing

6 days ago

Gael Monfils: “I’m at war” after victory over Bottic van de Zandschalp in Doha

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button