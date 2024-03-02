Sasa Obradovic after Barcelona-Monaco: “It’s probably one of our best matches this season”
Sasa Obradovic (Coach of Monaco, winner of Barcelona on Friday evening in the EuroLeague, 77-67): “Our team deserved to win. We delivered a big, high-quality match. We won it in defence. We have talent. We have won many such matches this season. This is probably one of our best matches of its kind this season. I don’t want to talk about the Final Four or anything. The season is still long. I would like to highlight the contribution of Matthew Strezl, who is a real joker for us.
“It’s a team win. After such a result it will be difficult to come to earth.
Many players showed their toughness in this match like Jaron Blossomgame. We made things difficult for Barcelona. Every game in Euroleague is so difficult. It’s been two months since we’ve been excellent on the road, winning matches against direct competitors for top spots.
(on Mike James). These are not easy matches for him. But it attracts so much attention that it offers solutions for others. It wasn’t a bad day for him, but I’d rather talk about how we executed the game plan. We were strong at both ends. And what we missed, we made up for. It’s a team win. After such a result it will be difficult to come to earth.
