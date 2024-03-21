Benzema at 2024 Olympics, sports minister’s fiery reaction

Zapping Onze Mondial EXCLUSIVE: Randal Kolo Muani’s “Little Brother” Interview!

What if Karim Benzema had played in the 2024 Olympics? The Al-Ittihad striker has clearly opened the door to an Olympic challenge and the difficulties of convincing big European clubs to let go of the Blues’ stars (Mbappé, Griezmann, Giroud) could give Neuve some leverage. A potential choice that has been causing reactions for several days and this Thursday morning, it was the Sports Minister who spoke on RMC Sport, expressing great enthusiasm about Benzema’s candidacy. “Benzema? He also expressed his desire for sports, which I find amazing. Griezmann is there, Giroud is there, I have full faith in Thierry Henry. »

Oudéa-Castéra thinks it’s great

Excited by Benzema’s candidacy, Amelie Oued-Castera also spoke about the Mbappé case, for which she confirms that she is ready to help if necessary. “All the French have their dream, myself included. He himself expressed his taste for Olympism, Thierry Henry said a lot on the subject. The Federation is very committed to this subject. He (Henry) will insist until the end that what can be done, we need the green light from the club. I feel a lot of fighting from the coach and the federation so that we have our great footballers. The FFF president said he would make the rounds (of clubs) when the selection is improved by Thierry Henry. Absolutely (he’ll try to change the mind of the recalcitrant club), absolutely. I will help them. »