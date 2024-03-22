Saoirse Ronan’s Oscar Award Predictions in 2025

It is predicted that Saoirse Ronan will receive an Oscar nomination in 2025. The Irish actress has been nominated for an Academy Award on numerous occasions but it’s been a while since we’ve seen her name on the ballot.

Saoirse, 29, will be in the running for an Oscar in 2025, according to a prediction by entertainment publication Variety. Ronan is set to star in The Outrun, directed by Nora Fingscheid.









The film sees Ronan playing the role of Rona, a young woman who has recently left a rehab facility where she was being treated for alcoholism. After spending more than a decade on the fringes of London she returns home to the Orkney Islands off the coast of Scotland.

Along with acting in the film, he will also work as a producer. Outrun is adapted from Amy Liptrot’s memoir.

The general release date of the film is yet to be announced. However, critics have already seen the film and reviews of Saoirse Ronan’s performance have been overwhelmingly positive.

After it screened at the Sundance Film Festival, The Guardian called Ronan’s performance “tremendous”.

Now, the actress is being tipped for yet another Oscar nomination. The star has been nominated for Best Actress at the Oscars a total of four times.

She received her first nomination at the tender age of 13 for her performance in Atonement. She was subsequently nominated for her performances in Brooklyn (2015), Lady Bird (2017), and Little Women (2019).

Variety is predicting that she will once again be nominated for Best Actress for her performance in The Outer. It looks like she’ll face some stiff competition at next year’s Academy Awards with Variety also predicting that Lady Gaga will get nominations for Joker as well as Marianne Jean-Baptiste for Hard Truths, Zendaya for Challengers and Florence Pugh for We Live In. a time.

Speaking about casting Ronan in the film, Fingscheidt told Filmmaker magazine: “Half of the film takes place just with him on this little island, so you need an actress who can carry that.”





He may not be the only Irish actor nominated at next year’s awards. Variety listed Barry Keoghan as an alternative to their presumed nominee for his role in Bird.

