The 94th Academy Awards turned heads on the red carpet, none other than actresses Emily Blunt and Florence Pugh, who stepped out in science fiction-worthy couture that defied notions of gravity and tradition.

Blunt’s champagne-colored gown by Michael Kors Collection featured a bodice supported by ethereal shoulder straps that appeared to be suspended in mid-air, giving the illusion that an invisible force was holding her up. The neck of one shoulder hung inches above his skin, a mesmerizing feat of ironic wizardry. Adding to the futuristic atmosphere was husband John Krasinski who appeared as a proud admirer of his wife’s alien elegance.

Meanwhile, breakout star Florence Pugh wowed audiences in a tiered Valentino number with spaghetti straps that defied logic by floating weightlessly off her shoulders. The liquid satin number gathered elegantly on her legs but at the top, the stripes mocked physics, standing firmly apart from her arms.

Both daring designs from top designers breathed a science-inspired sense of wonder into the typically traditional red carpet, reminding viewers that the impossible can be achieved through fashion. In a night celebrating cinematic excellence, Blunt and Pugh’s otherworldly couture took the audience to strange new dimensions.