Saoirse Ronan’s best movie is soon to be removed from BBC iPlayer

Saoirse Ronan wasn’t in the awards conversation this year (sorry Pho), but you can relive one of her previous Oscar-nominated films.

In a career that already includes Little Women, Brooklyn, and Atonement, Lady Bird stands as Saoirse Ronan’s best movie to date and shows you just how good coming-of-age drama is.

If you haven’t seen it (or just fancy a rewatch), Lady Bird is now available to watch on BBC iPlayer, having aired on BBC One last month.

However, you need to be quick as Lady Bird will be removed from iPlayer in the early hours of Saturday morning (April 6), so that’s your last full day to watch it. Friday, April 5.

If you missed it on iPlayer, Lady Bird is also available to watch now on Prime Video for all subscribers.

Written and directed by Greta Gerwig, the movie stars Ronan as high school senior Christine ‘Lady Bird’ McPherson as she tries to make the most of her life despite her tumultuous relationship with her mother Marion (Laurie Metcalf).

The movie also stars Timothée Chalamet in one of his previous movie roles, with an impressive supporting cast that includes Tracy Letts, Benny Feldstein, Stephen McKinley Henderson and Kathryn Newton.

Lady Bird was nominated for five Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Actress for Ronan, and Best Director for Gerwig.

Unfortunately, it didn’t win any awards that night, but don’t let that stop you from watching it. For some, Lady Bird might even be considered Gerwig’s best movie, but Little Women (also starring Ronan) and Barbie might have something to say there.

Speaking of Barbie, Ronan revealed earlier this year that her cameo as “Weird Barbie” was cut from the film. “I had a scene, but it never got done, and it wasn’t in the movie,” she explained.

“I don’t even remember (the scene) now, but it was weird. I think I’d be a weird girl talking to herself and always having her pet dog with her and always talking to the dog and not looking. Any on.”

Lady Bird is being removed from BBC iPlayer on 6 March.

