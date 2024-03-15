Ari Aster’s new film with Austin Butler and Emma Stone
Addington, director Ari Astor’s upcoming horror western
Reserved for his third feature film nearly a year later after a mixed reception Pretty scared (2023), Ari Aster The new horror western is gearing up for its big return to cinemas. film Eddington (2025) will tell the story of a couple who travel the roads of New Mexico to Los Angeles amid an epidemic.
But what can be equal to peaceful road trip Love doesn’t go as planned after all… When two lovebirds run out of gas near the charming town of Addington, their adventure quickly turns into a nightmare. Knowing the filmmaker’s taste for gruesome atmospheres and twisted characters, the film, which is currently being shot. The last line Should see the light of day in 2025 and already promises to make a name for itself.
The film stars Austin Butler, Emma Stone and Joaquin Phoenix
After inviting the actress Toni Collette In his film Heredity (2019) or so Joaquin Phoenix In black comedy Pretty scared (2023), Ari Aster Once again brings together a star-studded cast for his new studio-produced project A24.
The star actor of the film Joker (2019), Joaquin Phoenix, will be shownEddingtonJust like immeasurably Emma Stone, Just crowned withAcademy Award for Best Actress for his role in Poor creatures (And will introduce it in the next film soon Yorgos Lanthimos title Kind kindness) and Hollywood sensation Pedro PascalSoon the release of this film is going to happen Drive Away Dolls (2024). To further strengthen this already impressive poster, the master of horror finally invites the people of California Austin ButlerMagnetic in the role of villain in Dune, part twoCurrently in cinemas.
Ari Aster’s film Eddington (2025) with Austin Butler, Emma Stone, Joaquin Phoenix And Pedro Pascal doesn’t have a release date yet.