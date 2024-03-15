Ari Aster’s new film with Austin Butler and Emma Stone

Addington, director Ari Astor’s upcoming horror western

Reserved for his third feature film nearly a year later after a mixed reception Pretty scared (2023), Ari Aster The new horror western is gearing up for its big return to cinemas. film Eddington (2025) will tell the story of a couple who travel the roads of New Mexico to Los Angeles amid an epidemic.

But what can be equal to peaceful road trip Love doesn’t go as planned after all… When two lovebirds run out of gas near the charming town of Addington, their adventure quickly turns into a nightmare. Knowing the filmmaker’s taste for gruesome atmospheres and twisted characters, the film, which is currently being shot. The last line Should see the light of day in 2025 and already promises to make a name for itself.