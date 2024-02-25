Emma Roberts bares her back in a sexy Valentino gown at the 2024 Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica

Independent Film Spirit Awards 2024 Nominations List







Best features

We are all strangers

American Fiction

May December

ways

Past Lives

We are grown now

Best first feature

All dirt roads taste salt

Chronicles of a Wandering Saint

Mother Earth

One thousand and one – winner

On entry

John Cassavetes Award

(Presented to the creative team of a film with a budget of less than $1,000,000)

Firecracker Girl

Cadejo Blanco

Fremont – Winner

decay

unknown country

Best director

Andrew Hague, we are all strangers

Todd Haynes, May December

William Oldroyd, Eileen

Ira Sachs, Passage

Celine Song, Past Lives – Winner

Best screenplay

David Hemmingson, The Holdovers

Cord Jefferson, American Fiction – Winner

Laura Moss, Brendan J. O’Brien, Birth/Rebirth

Emma Seligman, Rachel Sennott, Bottoms

Celine Song, Past Lives

Best Lead Performance

Jessica Chastain, Memory

Greta Lee, Past Lives

Trace Lisette, Monica

Natalie Portman, May dec

Judy Reyes, Birth/Rebirth

Franz Rogowski, Passage

Andrew Scott, we are all strangers

Teyana Taylor, One Thousand and One

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction – Winner

Teo Yu, Past Lives

Best supporting performance

Erica Alexander for American Fiction

Sterling K for American Fiction. Brown

Noah Galvin for Theater Camp

Anne Hathaway for Eileen

Glenn Howerton for Blackberry

Marin Ireland for Eileen

Charles Melton for May December

Da’Vine Joey Randolph for Holdover – Winner

Catalina Saavedra for Rotting in the Sun

Ben Whishaw for the passage

Best successful performance

Marshawn Lynch for Bottoms

Atibon Nazaire for the mountains

Tia Nomore for Earth Mama

Dominic Cessa for Holdover – Winner

Anaita Wali Zada ​​for Fremont

Best first screenplay

Sammy Burch; Story by Sammy Burch, Alex Mechanic for May December – Winner

Noah Galvin, Molly Gordon, Nick Lieberman, Ben Platt for Theater Camp

Tomás Gómez Bustillo for Chronicles of a Wandering Saint

Laurel Permet for The Starling Girl

Alejandro Rojas, Juan Sebastian Vasquez upon entry

Best Cinematography

Katelyn Arizmendi for Monica

Eigil Bryld for The Holdovers – Winner

Jomo Frey salt flavors for all dirt roads

Pablo Lozano for Chronicles of a Wandering Saint

Pat Schola for We Grown Now

Best editing

Santiago Sandejas, Gabriel Diaz, Sofia Sabarcassoux Rotting in the Sun

Stephanie Philo for We Grown Now

Daniel Garber for How to Blow Up a Pipeline – Winner

John Philpott for Theater Camp

Emmanuel Tiziani for the entry

Best Documentary

Bye bye Tiberias

Four daughters – winners

Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project

Kokomo City

The mother of all lies

Best International Film

Anatomy of a Fall – Winner

Godland

Mami Vata

Totem

area of ​​interest

Robert Altman Award

Showing – Winner

TV

Best Ensemble Cast in a New Scripted Series

Jury Duty – Winner

Alan Barinholtz, Susan Berger, Cassandra Blair, David Brown, Kirk Fox, Ross Kimball, Pramod Kumar, Trisha Lafache, McKee Leeper, James Marsden, Eddie Modica, Kerry O’Neill, Rashida Oleiwola, Whitney Rice, Maria Russell, Ishmael Sahid, Ben Seward, Ron Song, Evan Williams

Best New Scripted Series

Beef – winner

Dreaming while black

I am a Virgo

Jury duty

Brief

Best Lead Performance in a New Scripted Series

Emma Corinne, A Murder at the End of the World

Dominic Fischbach, Swarm

Betty Gilpin, Mrs. Davis

Jarel Jerome, I am a virgin

Zoe Lister-Jones, brief

Bell Pauley, A Small Light

Bella Ramsay, The Last of Us

Ramon Rodriguez, Will Trent

Ali Wong, BEF – Winner

Steven Yoon, BEEF

Best Supporting Performance in a New Scripted Series

Murray Bartlett, The Last of Us

Billie Eilish, Swarm

Jack Farthing, Rain Dogs

Nick Offerman, The Last of Us – Winner

Adina Porter, The Changeling

Lewis Pullman, Lessons in Chemistry

Benny Safedy, The Curse

Luke Tenney, Shrinkage

Olivia Washington, I’m a Virgo

Jessica Williams, Shrinkage

Best Performance in a New Scripted Series

Clarke Baco, The Changeling

Aria Mia Liberty, All the Light We Cannot See

Adjani Salmon, Dreaming Wilt Black

Keivon Montreal Woodard, The Last of Us – Winner

Cara Young, I’m a virgin

Best New Non-Scripted or Documentary Series

Deadlock: How America Shaped the Supreme Court

Dear Mama – Winner

Murder in the Big Horn

Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence

Wrestlers

Emerging Filmmaker Awards

Producer Award

Rachel Fung

Graham Swann

Monique Walton – Winner