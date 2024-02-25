Emma Roberts bares her back in a sexy Valentino gown at the 2024 Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica
Independent Film Spirit Awards 2024 Nominations List
movies
Best features
We are all strangers
American Fiction
May December
ways
Past Lives
We are grown now
Best first feature
All dirt roads taste salt
Chronicles of a Wandering Saint
Mother Earth
One thousand and one – winner
On entry
John Cassavetes Award
(Presented to the creative team of a film with a budget of less than $1,000,000)
Firecracker Girl
Cadejo Blanco
Fremont – Winner
decay
unknown country
Best director
Andrew Hague, we are all strangers
Todd Haynes, May December
William Oldroyd, Eileen
Ira Sachs, Passage
Celine Song, Past Lives – Winner
Best screenplay
David Hemmingson, The Holdovers
Cord Jefferson, American Fiction – Winner
Laura Moss, Brendan J. O’Brien, Birth/Rebirth
Emma Seligman, Rachel Sennott, Bottoms
Celine Song, Past Lives
Best Lead Performance
Jessica Chastain, Memory
Greta Lee, Past Lives
Trace Lisette, Monica
Natalie Portman, May dec
Judy Reyes, Birth/Rebirth
Franz Rogowski, Passage
Andrew Scott, we are all strangers
Teyana Taylor, One Thousand and One
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction – Winner
Teo Yu, Past Lives
Best supporting performance
Erica Alexander for American Fiction
Sterling K for American Fiction. Brown
Noah Galvin for Theater Camp
Anne Hathaway for Eileen
Glenn Howerton for Blackberry
Marin Ireland for Eileen
Charles Melton for May December
Da’Vine Joey Randolph for Holdover – Winner
Catalina Saavedra for Rotting in the Sun
Ben Whishaw for the passage
Best successful performance
Marshawn Lynch for Bottoms
Atibon Nazaire for the mountains
Tia Nomore for Earth Mama
Dominic Cessa for Holdover – Winner
Anaita Wali Zada for Fremont
Best first screenplay
Sammy Burch; Story by Sammy Burch, Alex Mechanic for May December – Winner
Noah Galvin, Molly Gordon, Nick Lieberman, Ben Platt for Theater Camp
Tomás Gómez Bustillo for Chronicles of a Wandering Saint
Laurel Permet for The Starling Girl
Alejandro Rojas, Juan Sebastian Vasquez upon entry
Best Cinematography
Katelyn Arizmendi for Monica
Eigil Bryld for The Holdovers – Winner
Jomo Frey salt flavors for all dirt roads
Pablo Lozano for Chronicles of a Wandering Saint
Pat Schola for We Grown Now
Best editing
Santiago Sandejas, Gabriel Diaz, Sofia Sabarcassoux Rotting in the Sun
Stephanie Philo for We Grown Now
Daniel Garber for How to Blow Up a Pipeline – Winner
John Philpott for Theater Camp
Emmanuel Tiziani for the entry
Best Documentary
Bye bye Tiberias
Four daughters – winners
Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project
Kokomo City
The mother of all lies
Best International Film
Anatomy of a Fall – Winner
Godland
Mami Vata
Totem
area of interest
Robert Altman Award
Showing – Winner
TV
Best Ensemble Cast in a New Scripted Series
Jury Duty – Winner
Alan Barinholtz, Susan Berger, Cassandra Blair, David Brown, Kirk Fox, Ross Kimball, Pramod Kumar, Trisha Lafache, McKee Leeper, James Marsden, Eddie Modica, Kerry O’Neill, Rashida Oleiwola, Whitney Rice, Maria Russell, Ishmael Sahid, Ben Seward, Ron Song, Evan Williams
Best New Scripted Series
Beef – winner
Dreaming while black
I am a Virgo
Jury duty
Brief
Best Lead Performance in a New Scripted Series
Emma Corinne, A Murder at the End of the World
Dominic Fischbach, Swarm
Betty Gilpin, Mrs. Davis
Jarel Jerome, I am a virgin
Zoe Lister-Jones, brief
Bell Pauley, A Small Light
Bella Ramsay, The Last of Us
Ramon Rodriguez, Will Trent
Ali Wong, BEF – Winner
Steven Yoon, BEEF
Best Supporting Performance in a New Scripted Series
Murray Bartlett, The Last of Us
Billie Eilish, Swarm
Jack Farthing, Rain Dogs
Nick Offerman, The Last of Us – Winner
Adina Porter, The Changeling
Lewis Pullman, Lessons in Chemistry
Benny Safedy, The Curse
Luke Tenney, Shrinkage
Olivia Washington, I’m a Virgo
Jessica Williams, Shrinkage
Best Performance in a New Scripted Series
Clarke Baco, The Changeling
Aria Mia Liberty, All the Light We Cannot See
Adjani Salmon, Dreaming Wilt Black
Keivon Montreal Woodard, The Last of Us – Winner
Cara Young, I’m a virgin
Best New Non-Scripted or Documentary Series
Deadlock: How America Shaped the Supreme Court
Dear Mama – Winner
Murder in the Big Horn
Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence
Wrestlers
Emerging Filmmaker Awards
Producer Award
Rachel Fung
Graham Swann
Monique Walton – Winner