Video – Natalie Portman overjoyed: Why she’ll never forget her first meeting with Charles III

An exchange she will never forget. This Monday, January 22, the team of You c Received Natalie Portman at the film’s release May December. After discussing her news, the actress turned back Some of his career highlights, especially his meeting with Charles III. “As you alternate in the cinema between arthouse films and huge blockbusters, we of course think of Saga Star Wars. In Prelogy, you play Padma Amidala, mother of Princess Leia and Luke Skywalker.“, recalled Anne-Elizabeth Lemoine, before Play an extract from the film in question. An archive that elicited key stakeholder feedback. “Why this pout, Nathalie, when looking at these images?“, asked the host of France 5 to his guest of the day.”It’s been a long time since seeing these scenes. Sometimes we want to redo a few scenes“, she commented.

Anne-Elizabeth Lemoine then returned to continue her interview A funny anecdote about the actress. “During the preview of episode 1, You meet Prince Charles, who is not yet king, and who asks you a funny question. It made me very happy. do you remember“, she asked, addressing Natalie Portman.”Yes, he asked me if I was in the first movies, the original movies“, she declared before adding in amusement:”Maybe I didn’t hear right, maybe I misunderstood…And Patrick Cohen’s colleague clarified: “The first films, which were shot between 77 and 83, are all about Prince Charles! We know him a little!“, joked the presenter of You c.

Natalie Portman returning to the Star Wars saga soon?

A guest on the set of a television show Watch what happens live Last December, the 42-year-old actress revisited her association with the already iconic science fiction franchise. If her character Padma met a tragic end Revenge of the SithA futuristic epic tends to bring its characters to life. So, is Aleph and Amalia’s mother preparing for a big comeback Star Wars ? According to the actress, “No one asked him“, but still it will be “Open to the idea“. Also keeps Natalie Portman Very good memories of various shootsBecause she learned to work digitally on a green background. “It was a whole new set of skills to learn and a whole new world to enter“, she explained to our American colleagues.

