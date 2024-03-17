Sidney Prescott returns in Scream 7 despite stress

Fans of horror saga Scream are in uproar: Neve Campbell will reprise his legendary role of Sidney Prescott in the series’ seventh opus, after a controversy rocked production. Almost twenty years after the first film directed by Wes Craven, the actress is making her comeback, while her colleagues Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega are abandoning ship.

Melissa Barrera, who played the lead role in the last two films, was removed from Scream 7 following her public support for the Palestinian people. A production decision that called for strong reactions and a boycott from some fans. Jenna Ortega, for her part, will not be present in the filming of the series due to scheduling conflicts.

Neve Campbell has already reprized his role in the first four films and the fifth, due out in 2022, alongside Courteney Cox and David Arquette. However, she did not participate in the sixth film, citing insufficient remuneration in relation to her contribution to the franchise. With the departures of Barrera and Ortega, the production seems to have found ways to meet Campbell’s salary expectations.

The announcement comes in a tense context where actors’ political positions influence their careers. Spyglass, the production company, has clearly stated its zero tolerance policy towards anti-Semitism and incitement to hatred. However, Campbell’s return could be seen as an attempt to appease fans and distract from the scandal.

Kevin Williamson, screenwriter of the original 1996 film, will direct Scream 7. For her part, Neve Campbell expressed her excitement on Instagram, confirming her connection to the series and her character. Scream 6, without Campbell, enjoyed worldwide success, suggesting a favorable reception for this new chapter, despite the controversies.