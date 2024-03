Brad Pitt’s story begins in… Paris. Less than a year after their meeting on the sets of Mr. and Mrs. Smith In 2005, he moved into an apartment in the 15th arrondissement with a view of the Eiffel Tower with Angelina Jolie. A base that in truth gives the couple exposure to the region to enjoy a completely different panorama. Which is offered by the search for a future estate in the South of France, an investment designed to be both a peaceful family home and a sound financial investment. Visits follow each other. Mostly by helicopter. But one fine day Angelina finds a huge property in a groom. More precisely in Correns. There is a “wine château” steeped in history and which, what’s more, belongs to a compatriot, Tom Bowe. The meeting continues and the feeling goes so well that Brangelina ends up having dinner with the owner cooking his chops before sunset over the vineyards…

Brad Pitt “The Builder”

The deal to acquire this medieval estate will be finalized in 2008 in the form of a three-year lease before the firm’s purchase in 2011. Here is the couple and their forty rooms anchored in Miraval where the star lovebirds will be arriving from May 2008. The cozy nest is ideal for Angelina who is enjoying the last weeks of her pregnancy there before the scheduled birth in Nice. . . .

Miraval Castle nice morning

Very quickly “builder” Brad comes out. no man Babel An inspired architect spends and spends without calculation to model places according to his visions. Building permit requests are piling up at Corran’s Town Hall, which is struggling to keep up its services! Ornaments multiply as if Miraval decides to make Hollywood Babylon his retirement home when the time comes for an artistic eclipse.

Meanwhile, friends parade. Quentin Tarantino or George Clooney are the best known of the credits who would end up investing in the Cannadale Estate in Brignoles….