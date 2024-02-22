Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Tablet -35% at Walmart, Hurry!

By Pascal Gouchon

Samsung is offering 35% off the 2021 budget Galaxy Tab A8 tablet at Walmart, marking its biggest discount ever.

Samsung announced the Tab A9 series with several upgrades here and there. But if you’re looking for a more affordable tablet, the Galaxy Tab A8 is still a solid choice. It has a large screen, lightweight build and reliable battery. The tablet is also being offered at Walmart with an $80 discount, representing a 35% price cut.

Walmart is offering a 35% discount on the 32GB storage version of the Tab A8. It is available in gray color. The tablet also comes with 64GB and 128GB storage options, but it will cost you a lot more. The discount brings the price of the Galaxy Tab A8 down to $149, slightly more than the holiday discount.

The Galaxy Tab A8 offers excellent value for money

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 was announced in late December 2021 with a 10.5-inch TFT LCD screen. The panel is bright enough for outdoor use and displays movies and TV shows in crisp, clear quality. Of course, it’s not as good as Samsung’s latest tablets like the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+. No, but it is sufficient for most use cases.

The tablet has a large battery. Samsung claims it can deliver 12 hours of screen time and 100% fast charging. It also provides access to Samsung Kids, a collection of kid-friendly and parent-approved games, books and videos.

Samsung announced the tablet with Android 11 but it is compatible with Android 14. The Galaxy Tab A8 easily connects to your laptop, phone and other Samsung devices for seamless connectivity. We don’t expect Walmart’s offer to last very long, so you’ll want to act fast.

