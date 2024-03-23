These 5 Laptops Sold at Boulanger Will Cause a Sensation – LaptopSpirit

Technology

Buying a new laptop is not something you do every day and is a big expense for some. You can also do it in a trusted brand. And Boulanger is an example in the field of high-tech and household appliances. Whatever your needs may be, student, professional or techie, we have handpicked 10 cheap laptops from Boulanger that deserve your full attention.

Medion Akoya E15443 (MD62621)

A major player in the electronics market in France, Boulanger stands out, particularly in the portable PC sector. With a comprehensive range aimed at both professionals and individuals, Boulanger offers IT solutions to suit every need. Whether for gaming, office automation or multimedia tasks, the brand offers a wide range of brands and models from entry-level to the most sophisticated configurations.

In addition, Boulanger makes a point of supporting its customers with personalized services such as advice, technical assistance and after-sales service. This positioning makes Boulanger a reference for consumers looking for reliable, high-performance and advanced laptops.

For you, we have selected several interesting laptop PC models available from Boulanger, whose price/configuration ratio caught our attention.

Top 5 Cheap Laptops at Boulanger

Packard Bell B315-35-C129 Silver – Microsoft 365 Personal

Image of Packard Bell B315-35-C129 Silver Laptop - Microsoft 365 Personal

15″ TN 1920 * 1080 (Full HD), N4500, Intel UHD Graphics 600, 128 GB SSD, 1.8 Kg

Those who have a small budget can equip themselves with a cheap laptop PC Packard Bell B315-35-C129 Supplied with a 1-year subscription to Microsoft 365 Personal Office Suite suitable for basic everyday use and running under Windows…

Asus Vivobook 16 S1605PA-MB130W Silver – Backpack & Mouse Pack

Asus Vivobook 16 S1605PA-MB130W Silver Laptop - Backpack & Mouse Pack Image

16″ IPS 1920 * 1200 (16:10), Core i5-11300H, Intel Iris Xe, 500 GB SSD, 1.8 Kg

Supplied in pack with mouse and backpack also printer, cheap laptop pc Asus Vivobook 16 S1605PA-MB130W Versatile benefits from a powerful Intel Quad Core i5-11300H Tiger Lake-H processor with Iris Xe graphics suitable for light games and 8 GB RAM while its responsiveness is reinforced by its fast SSD storage…

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 16IAH8 (83BG000TFR) Silver

Image of Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 16IAH8 (83BG000TFR) Silver Laptop

16″ IPS 1920 * 1080 (Full HD), Core i5-12450H, Intel Iris Xe, 500 GB SSD, 1.9 Kg

Elegant with its thin and light silver aluminum design, the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 16IAH8 (83BG000TFR) Thanks to its 16 GB RAM and its hybrid Intel Alder Lake-H Core i5 processor is a versatile portable PC that acc…

Medion Akoya E15443 (MD62621) Grey/Blue

Image of Median Akoya E15443 (MD62621) Grey/Blue Laptop

15″ IPS 1920 * 1080 (Full HD), Core Ultra 5 125H, Intel ARC, 500 GB SSD, 1.8 Kg

An original, versatile laptop PC with its blue gray design Medion Akoya E15443 (MD62621) Running on the latest-generation Meteor Lake Hybrid processor Core Ultra 5 125H with Intel Arc graphics and 16 GB of high-performance RAM…

Acer Swift X SFX14-41G-R0GV Silver/Gold – RTX 3050 Ti

Image of Acer Swift

14″ IPS 1920 * 1080 (Full HD), Ryzen 7 5800H, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti, 500 GB SSD, 1.5 Kg

The gaming laptop with original gold design is easy to carryAcer Swift X SFX14-41G-R0GV With 9 hours of battery life, the Nomad supports many games thanks to its GeForce RTX 3050 Ti ray tracing NVIDIA Ampere graphics card that accelerates…

