OnePlus is promising more than four days of battery life in its upcoming watch, here’s what it looks like

OnePlus has shared new information on its OnePlus Watch 2. Apart from the design of the watch and its launch date, we know more about its autonomy.

A few days before the start of the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, ​​OnePlus launched its communication campaign around its upcoming connected watch, the OnePlus Watch 2. After confirming that it wants to do things right for its new watch, the manufacturer now delivers a lot of information about its new watch.

In a press release sent to the editorial staff, OnePlus specifically confirms the launch date of the OnePlus Watch 2, which will indeed be unveiled in Barcelona on February 26, i.e. next Monday. The Chinese firm also hints that the watch will offer a record 100 hours of autonomy.Smart mode“

If the first OnePlus Watch of 2021 shows high autonomy, remember that the latest rumors this time the connected watch runs Wear OS, a more energy-intensive system than the RTOS used for the first model. With more than four days of autonomy, it will then be one of the most autonomous Wear OS watches on the market, well ahead of models from Samsung and Google.

Steel watch with sapphire crystal

Additionally, OnePlus also suggests that its watch will offer tracking “meticulous» Design inspired by health data, as well as the rest of the manufacturer’s range. So the watch will benefit from a stainless steel case and a screen protected by sapphire glass. Along with its press release, OnePlus also shared several visuals of the watch, which will have a round screen with two buttons on the edge and a removable silicone bracelet. The OnePlus Watch 2 will also be offered in two colors: Black Steel and Radiant Steel.

You have to wait till February 26 for the rest of the features. In fact, next week, during the Mobile World Congress, OnePlus wants to present its connected watch in more detail. On this occasion, we find out not only the price and features, but also the onboard operating system.