What is the “rearview mirror scam”? This new scam is wreaking havoc

If you’ve ever dealt with a mirror scam, you know how frustrating and expensive it can be. As these scams are on the rise, it is important to be vigilant on the roads and know the signs of such scams. This article explores some recent examples of scams involving mirrors and offers tips on how to protect yourself.

A sad story in La Libre Belgique

The most notable case of this type of scam was reported by La Libre Belgique. A man was pulled over to the side of the road after another driver accused him of damaging his wing mirror. Although this is false, the Belgian man complied with the demands of his interlocutor, who asked him to pay 6,000 euros immediately, otherwise he would have to accept the cost of repairs. The man eventually gave and gave 800 euros, bringing the total to 1300 euros. A tip to remember: Police eventually managed to track down the accused, who faces a fine of up to 100 euros and eight months in prison during a trial next March.

Using accomplices to deceive victims

In order to convince their targets to pay, scammers do not hesitate to call colleagues on the phone whom they pose as insurance companies. However, the authorities point out No insurer will request an amicable settlement And establishment of that report is mandatory.

Same case in Toulouse

Also in France, a man was refueling at a gas station when he was approached by a couple claiming to have suffered a breakdown. Unfortunately, it was a trap: the two returned with a large container and a large amount of fuel.

What you should remember:

Rearview mirror scams are on the rise

It’s about taking advantage of drivers’ fear and naivety

Vigilance remains necessary

How to protect yourself against these scams?

Here are some tips to protect yourself against mirror scams:

keep calm In most stressful situations, staying calm can help you think clearly and make better decisions. Don’t accept responsibility immediately. Take the time to examine the damage and determine if you are truly at fault. If possible, take photos to keep track of the damage. Ask to see the other driver’s identification and insurance documents. Never pay without verifying this information first. Contact your insurance company. They will be able to advise you on what to do and how to handle the situation. Report the incident to authorities. Even if you are not the victim of fraud, reporting to the authorities can help stop these scammers.

concluded

Scams involving mirrors are becoming more and more common, and it is necessary to be vigilant on the roads. Be aware of the signs of a possible scam, pay attention to the tips mentioned earlier and do not hesitate to contact the authorities if necessary. The safety and peace of mind of all drivers depend on it.