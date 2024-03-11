Great weekend offer on Fnac for this 55-inch and 120 Hz Philips Ambilight TV

Equipped with Ambilight technology, the Philips 55PUS8848 TV manages to strengthen the immersion in the content watched. But that’s not its only asset, and its 120 Hz refresh rate should convince more than one. This model scores points especially with its current price, which is 749.99 euros instead of 1,099 euros on Fnac and Darty.

The Philips 55PUS8848 TV is part of a wider family of models equipped with the brand’s renowned Ambilight technology. This feature, which no longer needs to be presented, allows you to expand the visual field thanks to the LED bar on the back of the TV, which provides better immersion during a movie evening at home. Ambilight is not the only advantage of this television, which also attracts gamers thanks to the functions dedicated to them. A reference that is therefore worth a detour, especially since it is currently found at a good price for a reduction of 350 euros.

Essential points of Philips 55PUS8848 TV

55-inch 4K panel

Integrated Ambilight function

Two HDMI 2.1 ports + 120 Hz mode

Previously priced at 1,099 euros, then reduced to 899.99 euros, the Philips 55PUS8848 TV is currently offered at Fnac and Darty for 749.99 euros. Please also note that Fnac members are entitled to 10 euros for every 100 euros offered with the code daily practice. Loyalty account will be automatically credited with Euros won.

Ambilight for maximum immersion

If we say that the Philips 55PUS8848 TV provides excellent immersion to its users, it is mostly because of the Ambilight technology that it is equipped with. This function, exclusive to Philips models, can present a colored halo on three sides on the back wall of the screen thanks to a system of LED bars. The projected colors adapt to the broadcast program, giving more depth to the series or film being watched. So immersion is maximized, especially if the room is plunged into darkness.

Ambilight doesn’t do everything and the screen has to be just right for the experience to be successful. Mission accomplished here with this 55-inch 4K panel framed by ultra-slim bezels. If this diagonal is enough to fully enjoy your favorite content, Ambilight will still be able to expand the user’s visual field, which does not offend us.

Gaming is not left behind

Philips 55PUS8848 TV also gives us the benefit of compatibility with Dolby Vision, HLG and HDR10+ technologies for more detailed and contrasted images. The Philips P5 processor, for its part, makes sure Upscaling Content quality in 4K. On the audio side, Dolby Atmos ensures spacious and immersive sound. The DTS Play-Fi system is also integrated and allows you to quickly connect compatible soundbars and wireless speakers. And as for the operating system, the TV runs under Google TV OS, still fluid and easy to understand. Surprisingly, Google Assistant and Chromecast are also there, and if you’re part of the Amazon team, the TV can even work with Alexa.

Finally, the Philips 55PUS8848 has a scanning frequency of 120 Hz and is equipped with two HDMI 2.1 ports, allowing 4K@120 fps for next-gen consoles. Enough to satisfy the demand of players looking for liquidity, who will also have access to ALLM modes (Auto Low Latency Modewhich significantly reduces delay by automatically switching to the mode provided for this purpose) and VRR (Variable refresh rate, which combats screen tearing), as well as AMD FreeSync. A lot of functions that offer a sufficiently responsive gameplay.

If you also want to find other models featuring the Philips 55PUS8848 TV with embedded light technology, we invite you to consult our guide to the best Philips Ambilight TVs of the moment.

Some links to this article are affiliates. We will explain everything here.

