Game news This 17/20 video game is coming to PS5 today! It was an Xbox exclusive that made a lot of noise when it came out…

This year, several Xbox titles are slated to be ported to PlayStation 5, such as Grounded and Sea of ​​Thieves, which will join Sony’s catalog next April. But today, it is an excellent rhythm game that will delight the eyes and ears of players on PS5…

Rumors become reality at Microsoft

In February 2024, rumors surfaced about several specifications XboxAnd more precisely on the fact that they can be continued PlayStation 5. Among the mentioned games, we found especially StarfieldThat was ultimately ruled out, but no less than four titles were confirmed and their release dates PS5 Announced: Grounded, Hi-Fi Rush, paymentAnd Sea of ​​Thieves. In this list, payment joined the console Sony On February 22, when Grounded And Sea of ​​Thieves are scheduled on April 16 and 30, 2024, respectively.

Regarding Hi-Fi RushPlayers who have rhythm in their skin can already immerse themselves in the skin of ChaiBecause the action-rhythm game is developed by Tango Gameworks and edited by Bethesda Softworks entered PS5 On March 19, 2024, a little earlier than today. Note 17/20 by us and 89% by MetacriticThis former Xbox exclusive is worth a detour, whether for its excellent art direction or its engaging gameplay.

Fast-paced adventure comes to PS5

in Hi-Fi RushYou embody ChaiA young man who wants to benefit as part of a cybernetic arm prosthesis The Armstrong Project led by the company Wendell Technologies. But things don’t go as planned, and Chai is considered a failure by Tomorrow, the CEO of the company, who sends robots after them to get rid of them. During his escape, Chai Meets a robotic cat named 808 Which leads him to another character who can help him escape. in exchange, Chai It should only help him dismantle the plot inside Wendell Technologies…

To do this, Chai Transforms his prosthetic limb into a weapon that looks exactly like a guitar with which he can fight to the beat of the music. Moreover, the extensive soundtrack of Hi-Fi Rush Composed with great care, and featuring songs from similar groups Nine inch nails And The Black Keys. Although attacking perfectly in rhythm is not a prerequisite for success, it will still allow you to deal more damage to various enemies and block their attacks. in itself, Hi-Fi Rush promises a visually and aurally pleasing adventure, and also promises bonuses like mini-games and new areas to explore. A title not to be missed!